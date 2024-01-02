Take advantage of this Amazon offer and get the Google Pixel 8 Pro for much less than you think

The Google Pixel 8 Pro has a 6.7-inch screen

Now you can get the best Google Pixel released to date for much less than the recommended price. We are talking about the Google Pixel 8 Pro, a mobile phone that has several interesting features focused on AIin addition to a photographic section that will not leave you indifferent. If you are looking for a good high-end smartphone at a good price, here is one.

The Pixel 8 Pro usually has a recommended price of 1,099 euros in the Google Store. However, on Amazon it has a 14% discount and costs 949 euros. Now, if you check the Apply 30 euro coupon box, The final price remains at 919 euros. This coupon is valid until January 7.

Save 180 euros by buying the Google Pixel 8 Pro on Amazon

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is a mobile phone that has it all. Its 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display (1344 x 2992 pixels) delivers jaw-dropping image quality and impressive fluidity. Thanks to its adaptive refresh rate, which ranges from 1 to 120 Hz, the smartphone adapts to what you are doing to save battery life and offer you maximum smoothness. By the way, the front panel has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

At the processor level, this smartphone incorporates the Google Tensor G3. This processor integrates Google's artificial intelligence, which allows you to do amazing things, like enhance your photos. And, speaking of photos, it has three cameras on the back (50 + 48 + 48 megapixels), while on the front we find a 10.5 megapixel Dual PD camera with autofocus and a 95-degree field of view.

As for the operating system, it comes with Android 14 and You are guaranteed new versions of the operating system for at least 7 years. Yes, you read it right. We could say that Google has caught up with Apple in this regard. Finally, say that this mobile has a 5,050 mAh battery that, according to Google, can last up to 72 hours by activating the extreme battery saving function. In addition, it supports 30 watt fast charging and wireless charging.

Don't wait any longer and get the Google Pixel 8 Pro on Amazon before it runs out or the offer ends, you will not regret. It is not every day that it is possible to get it for 180 euros less than the recommended price. At the time of writing there are units available, but this can change at any time.

