The completion of the construction of an extensive anti-suicide network on the Golden Gate Bridge, the famous bridge in San Francisco, in the United States, was announced on Wednesday: it is one of the places with the highest suicide rate in the world and the construction of the network, completed after years of delays and problems, it was debated and in part even strongly contested.











Concretely, the network to prevent suicides was built approximately 6 meters below the edge of the bridge: it is supported by poles attached to the structure of the bridge, and extends along all the spans for almost three kilometres. The mesh is made of stainless steel, capable of withstanding the salt water and strong winds that often envelop the Golden Gate Bridge. It is not visible from cars driving along the bridge, but it is visible to those crossing it on foot.

The Golden Gate Bridge overlooks the Golden Gate, from which it takes its name, i.e. the strait between San Francisco Bay and the Pacific Ocean. It is one of the most famous attractions in San Francisco, as well as one of the busiest places in the city. Since it was inaugurated in 1937, around 2,000 people have jumped from the Golden Gate Bridge: the bodies of many of these have never been found. The month with the highest number of people jumping off the bridge, 10 in total, was August 2013.

The very high number of suicides has meant that over the years a debate has arisen on the opportunity to adopt preventive means: the idea of ​​building a network was proposed by a group of parents of people who had committed suicide, and who had founded the Bridge Rail Foundation organization. The organization had initially proposed to raise the railing of the bridge, encountering much opposition because the project would have blocked the view of the San Francisco bay: the idea of ​​the network developed at the suggestion of an architectural firm that had taken inspiration from the installation of a similar network in Bern, Switzerland.

However, the idea met with many other oppositions: there were those who believed that it would have altered the characteristic appearance of the bridge, which over the years has become an icon of San Francisco, and those who argued that it was not worth carrying out an expensive project to stem the intentions of who wanted to end their life. On the other hand, the Bridge Rail Foundation and others have always insisted on existing studies that demonstrate how limiting access to means of committing suicide, including barriers on bridges, is an effective tool for preventing suicide.

The design for the newly completed network was finally approved in 2014, but construction didn't begin until 2018. It was also much more expensive than expected: Dennis Mulligan, general manager of the special district of which the Golden Gate Bridge is part, he said that once the project was approved, the construction of the network should have cost 76 million dollars, but that the costs reached 224 million.

According to some companies involved in the work, the increase in costs would be attributable to the district management and its lack of transparency on the advanced state of deterioration of some parts of the bridge, which would have required additional work. On this basis, two companies sued the district, accusing it of having lost around 100 million dollars.

The organizations that have been calling for the construction of the network for years have welcomed the news of the completion of the work, but many other people have complained about the length of the work, which they say could have avoided many suicides in recent years.

Describing the net, Mulligan said that it is very hard and rigid and that anyone who tries to jump from the bridge will still get hurt: «it's like jumping on a grater: we want people to know that if they come here, if they jump off it hurts,” he told The Associated Press.

In addition to the construction of the net, it is envisaged that the firefighters in the area will be trained to lower themselves onto the net and rescue people who eventually jump. There are also officials on the bridge who monitor the bridge to identify suspected suicide attempts and dissuade people from jumping.

***

Where to ask for help

If you are in an emergency situation, call 112. If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, you can call the Telefono Amico on 02 2327 2327 or via the internet from here, every day from 10am to midnight. You can also call the Samaritans association on 06 77208977, every day from 1pm to 10pm.