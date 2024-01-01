There are many fascinating and enigmatic places on planet Earth. Some of them are the result of natural processes that amaze with their magnitude and beauty, but there are others that are undoubtedly very strange before our eyes.

Such is the case of the Batagaika crater, a huge depression that formed in the Yakutsk region of Siberia due to the thawing of permafrost.

It is a geological scar that was formed by human action and climate change. Decades ago, logging in Yakutsk caused tree loss and soil erosion.

In the end, this affected the permafrost, a layer of frozen land that covers much of Siberiawhich melted due to the increase in temperatures and the ground sank, creating the enormous crater that is seen today.

However, the strangest thing of all is that the crater continues to grow and reveals the effects of global warming in this region.

The Gate to the Underworld, living proof of climate change

But why do they call it the Gate to the Underworld? The answer, in addition to its imposing appearance, lies in the mysterious sounds that emanate from its depths.

Locals have reported ominous noises of unknown origin, adding a touch of mysticism to this already enigmatic crater. Science, however, sheds light on this phenomenon.

According to research, the sounds originate in the geology of the crater itself. Its rapid expansion causes these noises that, to local inhabitants, may sound supernatural. Additionally, the sudden release of methane during the process can alter the density of the air, creating visual effects that could be interpreted as ghostly figures.

Batagaika Crater, Siberia, is not just a simple hole in the ground, but a witness to climate change. According to studies, the Arctic has warmed three times faster than the rest of the planet since 1971, causing the release of greenhouse gases that were trapped in it.

The opening widens and deepens at an alarming rate, growing up to ten meters per year. If the summer is especially hot, this increase can be up to 30 meters.

Although there is no risk of the crater reaching the center of the Earth, The complete disappearance of permafrost could emit a huge amount of greenhouse gasesworsening the current climate crisis.

It should be noted that samples taken from inside the crater show layers of permafrost dating back 650,000 years. Of course, this fascinates geologists and archaeologists, who can study one of the ice ages.

The crater, also known as the Underworld Gatereveals the consequences of climate change, making it a reminder of the importance of taking measures to combat this situation as soon as possible.