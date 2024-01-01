In the early 1990s Quentin Stafford-Fraser and Paul Jardetzky, both researchers at the University of Cambridge, they had a problem as mundane as it was annoying. To face their long work days they needed coffee, a lot of it and rich coffee, and in their building they only had a single coffee maker that served the workers spread across several floors.

It frequently happened that when Stafford-Fraser, Jardetzky or any of the other researchers in the computer science area at the University of Cambridge arrived at the room where the jug was, they found that the coffee had vanished, which led to the consequent anger and frustration. Nothing that does not happen frequently in other offices even today, just released in 2024.

If the case of Stafford-Fraser and Jardetzky is special and has made its way into the history books of technology, it is because they did not resign themselves to being left without their dose of caffeine. The experts used their computer knowledge and installed what is now considered the first webcam on the planet, a pioneering device that was created to… Exactly!, to monitor that the coffee maker was not empty.

All for a little coffee





The episode dates back to the dawn of the 1990s, when, as Stafford-Fraser himself would recall years later, the World Wide Web was “little more than a twinkle in the eyes of CERN.” The expert worked in the Trojan Room, part of the center's Computer Laboratory, alongside Jardetzy and other colleagues with whom they were forced to share a coffee maker located outside the room.

Not only that. If it was bad to organize with the rest of their section colleagues to guarantee the supply of caffeine, Stafford-Fraser and Jardetzy were also forced to share the appliance with colleagues from offices located on other floors of the building, people who had no choice. no choice but to go up and down flights of stairs to get to the damn machine.

“We were about 15 and since we were poor and impoverished academics we only had one coffee filter machine for everyone located in the hallway, just outside the Trojan Room,” says Stafford-Fraser: “Some worked in other parts of the building and had to walk long distances of stairs to reach the coffee maker, a journey that was often fruitless.

Solution? Use your wits.

Stafford-Fraser and Jartdetzky decided to take advantage of their technical knowledge and come up with a solution that seemed as simple as it was brilliant. So much so, in fact, that we still remember it today, more than three decades later, and it is often pointed out as the birth of a tool as popular as webcams.

“We fixed a camera to a stand, pointed it at the coffee maker in the hallway, and ran the cables under the floor,” Stafford-Fraser told IFL Science. The invention basically consisted of a 128×128 px grayscale camera and was completed with a server program that captured images of the discord coffee maker every few seconds with various resolutions.





Last image captured by the camera.

Then they were in charge of preparing a program that any of their colleagues could run, connect to the server and display an icon-sized image of the coffee maker at the bottom of the screen. Clearer, water for coffee.

The BBC specifies that the camera captured images three times a minute. The XCoffee program was born. But there was still another equally interesting chapter for the development of webcams, one that did not arrive until 1993 and from the hand of another expert, researcher and lover of caffeine: Martyn Johnson.

Johnson was not connected to the Cambridge laboratory's internal network, so he could not receive those updated images on the status of the famous Trojan Room coffee maker. Piqued by curiosity, he investigated the server code. “I just built a little script around the captured images,” he recalls: “The first version was 12 lines of code, probably less, and it just copied the most recent image to the requester when they asked for it.”

On November 22, 1993, the image of the coffee maker hit the World Wide Web. What it showed was a grainy grayscale image of a full, empty, half-full, or half-empty coffee pot, depending; nothing exciting or fast-paced, but interesting enough that it ended up becoming a great little phenomenon in the annals of the Internet. As the BBC recalls, over time millions of technology fans from around the world logged on to see that curious coffee maker that had brought Cambridge upside down.

“Sometimes I think that nothing I participate in again will have such an impact and it was just a crazy idea from one afternoon,” Stafford-Fraser explained to the British network in 2012. Checking Cambridge's coffee supplies through that primitive camera became a more or less popular practice until at the end of August 2001 Those responsible decided to disconnect it.

If you try to access the broadcast through the University of Cambridge website you will see a message accompanied by the final image from the webcam, a blurry image in which a hand can be seen. “The Trojan Room Coffee machine was turned off at 0945 UTC on Wednesday, August 22, 2001,” he explains.

“The software was becoming unmaintainable,” Johnson said. A decade of broadcasting is not bad in any case for a solution improvised by a couple of researchers eager to drink coffee.

The coffee maker ended up being auctioned, by the way, and fetched the price of what it is: a great little gem of computer history. During the bidding, no more and no less than 3,350 pounds sterling, about 3,800 euros, were offered for it.

Images: Earlybird Coffee and Wikipedia

