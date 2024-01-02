It was a date that many had in mind, and we only had to wait until January 1 to see that many had indeed prepared the ground until one of the most anticipated days for Disney lovers and not so lovers arrived. Because? Mickey Mouse is no longer the property of Disneyalthough there is fine print to take into account.

Mickey is Public Domain

January 1, 2024 was an important date for Disney. But not for a good reason. Mickey Mouse became public domain the moment 2024 came into action, and with it, the famous mouse from the dream factory is available to anyone who wants to exploit his charms.

But beneath this loss of rights, there is actually hidden a kind of donation for humanity, since It will not be the Mickey that we know today with his red pants with yellow buttons. The Mickey that has been released is the first version of the doll, the one that appeared in the short Steamboat Willie, known for its unmistakable whistle and steering.

Can I use Mickey for my projects?

As long as you use the images of the character that appeared in said movie, you will have no problems copying it, sharing it and applying the modifications you think appropriate, but never to sell it as a third party product related to Disney, much less using Mickey's name. However, the big but of this equation is that the public domain applies in the United Statesso it will be only there where these new mouse conditions can be applied.

There are already ideas in creation

As expected, the quickest minds had already prepared the ground well in advance, and have simply waited until January 1 to officially announce their projects.

One of them is Infestation 88a first-person survival horror that aims to offer a terrifying cooperative experience in which a player will control a rather disturbing decrepit Mickey.

Another very interesting project is this room. chat the ChatGPT where you can generate illustrations based on the drawings of the original short, giving life to your own creations while maintaining the style of the original clip. It is a quite original idea, although to be able to use it you need a GPT Plus account to be able to send requests to the chat.

Another idea that comes to light is MOUSEa great black and white shooter that was already presented months ago and that does not use Steamboat Willie graphics, although they are possibly using the current theme to further promote their game.