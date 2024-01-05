New year, but the revolution that artificial intelligence has brought to the entire world, especially the technological world, is far from stopping. Now, Microsoft announced that they will change their keyboard for the first time since 1994 to introduce a key called “IA Copilot” and that starting this month all of their brand's devices that go on the market include this new function.

“Almost 30 years ago, we introduced the Windows key on the PC keyboard that allowed people around the world to interact with Windows. We see this as another transformative moment in our journey with Windows, where Copilot will be the entry point to the world of AI on the PC,” stated Yusuf Mehdi, executive vice president and head of consumer marketing, in a statement published on the official page of the.

The key will be located to the right of the space bar and is intended to help users perform functions such as creating and editing images, writing text, and answering questions with the support of Microsoft's artificial intelligence.

In a short 20-second video we can see the presentation of the Copilot logo that will be present on the key as well as a mini demonstration of how it will look and work in the operating system while we work or are in leisure time.

For Yusuf, 2024 will be the year when “AI will be seamlessly integrated into Windows, from the system to the processor and hardware. “This will not only simplify people’s computing experience, but also amplify it.”

Also, he reported that in the previous days during the Consumer Electronic Show (CES), the Copilot key can be seen on the new PCs with Windows 11 with availability from the end of February until spring, which includes the next devices Surface.

What do you think, Microsoft will become the world leader in artificial intelligence?