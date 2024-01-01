Forecasts 2024, the financial astrologer speaks

“Complicated summer for Meloni”, “rischi by Schlein”the “bogeyman” Trump, no easing of rates and calm markets. AND the picture drawn on Affaritaliani.it by Grazia Mirti, financial astrologer graduated in Economics and Business from the University of Turin, as well as a former teacher of Accounting and Banking Techniques.

Mirti analyzed the stars of the premier Giorgia Meloni That “He will have a busy month of January”, then during the year “there will be ups and downs”, for a person who remains “of great activism”. She was “born in the sign of Capricorn, the most ambitious of the zodiac”. For the prime minister “there is a map from the sky that indicates construction pitfalls at the beginning of the year until March, in summer there will be Jupiter which will oppose its Moon and therefore the image may be affected”. In the European elections in June “Meloni will be able to have good results, being able to count on the support of Jupiter on his Medium Coeli (the highest point in the sky with respect to a specific place at the moment of the birth of an individual ed.)”.

According to the astrologer Schlein also faces a difficult year Why “It's a Taurus under fire from the planet Uranus” who “has already changed her life once, becoming secretary of the Democratic Party”. The young leader of the Democratic Party “will have some difficult moments, with improvements over the summer. If the European elections don't go well, his position could falter”.

2024 will also be the year of the presidential elections in the United States, an event that is always very important for world balances. Will Trump make it to the White House? “On May 25th the planet Jupiter enters its natal sign which is Gemini and this will be able to help him if it overcomes the judicial impasses”, claims Mirti. “Biden – continues the astrologer – is a stainless Scorpio, but he will have a difficult phase around June, he will have to watch out for the rise of another candidate”. These are two figures who “They have a weak situation. Of the two, Trump has the best astrological chances, but it is not certain that they will reach the vote unscathed!!”

And wars? “In Gaza I don't see any short-term solutions, it is an issue that will be resolved at higher levels. As for Ukraine, however, enthusiasm has waned regarding Zelensky, he will have a difficult start to the year, while the wars wearily continue.”

On the on the economic-financial front, inflation will continue to be a negative protagonist Why “rates are linked to the sign of Gemini. The fact that Jupiter goes into Gemini does not argue in favor of their decrease and it is not certain that they will be reduced. There will not be a sufficiently low level of inflation in the middle of the year.”

While on the markets “the Jupiter's presence in the sign of Taurus has favored some markets such as Piazza Affari who had an extraordinary exploit. Jupiter in Taurus represents money. It will remain in Taurus until May 25th, there is no need to worry not even afterwards. Finance has separated itself from Politics…”.

Infine, i advice to those who have a nice nest egg to invest. In 2024, in fact, the “newly minted gold sovereigns” they will be the right choice. “In the last 6/7 years they have grown almost double. It is a safe haven asset that can give very satisfactory results, waiting for a phase of decline. 10% of the capital could be the appropriate amount.”

