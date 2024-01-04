Julia Roberts She is one of the most recognized actresses throughout the history of Hollywood, with more than 30 years of experiencethe actress has marked a before and after in the film industry with films like Notting Hill, Closer or Pretty Woman (Pretty Woman).

This last film is the one with which Roberts is most remembered, who plays Vivian Ward, a prostitute who lives a love story with one of her clients.

Yes ok Pretty Woman It is one of the actress's best-known films, also has been a point of debate Over the years due to the way the issue of prostitution is addressed, even Julia Roberts herself has criticized it.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, after being asked if a movie like Pretty Woman could be made today, Julia Roberts responded the following:

''There are many films that, seen today, would lead us to ask ourselves questions, to question the climate of the time in which they were made. Even if we watched some TV shows today from when I was young, We would be amazed at how much some things could make us laugh.

He also added that that is precisely the reason why different stories continue to be told, “times change.”

Nevertheless, despite the fact that the protagonist of the film herself questions its plothas positioned itself in the global top of the most viewed films on Netflix.

In the week of December 25 to 31, 2023, with 8.4 million views, Pretty Woman was ranked number 3 of the 10 most viewed films worldwide on the Netflix streaming platform.

This indicates that regardless of the criticism leveled at this title, nor the controversies it has generated over time, it continues to be one of the favorites of several viewers around the world. Which means that Julia Roberts continues to mark the history of cinema, whatever film she plays.

