Suara.com – Former spokesperson for President KH Aburrahman Wahid or Gus Dur, Adhie Massardi, admitted that he was deeply saddened by the death of former Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Rizal Ramli.

According to Adhie, not only he felt lost, but all Indonesian people also lost a reliable critic.

“It's like Mas Rizal was born to fight and even when he was in the cabinet, he was still fighting, and when he was Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs, for example, he criticized his friends,” he said, at the Rizal Ramli funeral home, Jalan Bangka IX, South Jakarta, Tuesday (2/1/2024).

Adhie, who at that time was also in Gus Dur's Cabinet, said that Rizal still often criticized and was critical even though he was already in government.

Adhie himself once asked Rizal why he was still critical, even though he was in government.

“Mas Rizal's answer was 'when I'm outside I criticize the government, when I'm inside (the government), when there are deviations I'm silent',” he said, imitating Rizal's words.

Noise Maker

Adhie said that there was a need for the figure of Rizal Ramli in the government, who was often seen as a troublemaker.

He thought that Rizal's criticism had actually saved the state's finances. Like his criticism of the Garuda Indonesia airline which planned to buy a jumbo plane until it was finally cancelled.

“Then the construction of 35 thousand watts of electricity was considered unreasonable and it was thought that there would be policy changes,” he said.

“Mr Rizal, both outside and inside (the government) remains critical, so now Indonesia has lost a figure who criticizes anyone,” he said.

As previously reported, Rizal Ramli's staff, Yosef Sampurna Nggarang, said that the deceased died after almost a month of undergoing treatment at RSCM.

“The last month at RSCM, he fought his illness. God has other will,” said Yosef to Suara.com.

The sad news of Rizal Ramli's death previously circulated in WhatsApp groups among journalists. Following is the contents of the message:

“Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi rojiun. Our father/grandfather/in-law, Rizal Ramli, has passed away on January 2 2024 at 19.30 WIB at Cipto Mangunkusumo Hospital,” he wrote as quoted.

“We as a whole family apologize if there were any mistakes he made during his life,” he continued.

The message also explains the grieving family, namely Rizal Ramli's children, Dhitta Puti Sarasvati Ramli, Dipp Satria Ramli, Daisy Orang Ramli

Then Rizal Ramli left two grandchildren, namely Anabel Asmara Ramli and Anakin Lazuardi Ramli.

As well as the sons-in-law left behind by Fandra Febriand, Dina Arumsari, Daniel Kirschen.