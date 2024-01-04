Suara.com – The Election Organizer Honorary Council (DKPP) confirmed that it had received a report from the Prabowo-Gibran National Campaign Team (TKN) regarding alleged ethical violations committed by the Election Supervisory Agency or Bawaslu of Central Jakarta (Jakpus).

“Information from the complaints section, the report was received this afternoon at 11.30 WIB,” said DKPP member Ratna Dewi Pettalolo, Wednesday (3/1/2024).

As per applicable provisions, after receiving the complaint or report, DKPP will carry out administrative verification.

If the results of the administrative verification are declared to meet the requirements, the next stage is material verification. After material verification of the report is declared to meet the requirements, the complaint will be registered as a case and ready for trial.

Previously, the Deputy Commander of Echo (Law and Advocacy) TKN Prabowo-Gibran Habiburokhman conveyed this report at the Central Jakarta Bawaslu Office after accompanying Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka to clarify his activities in the Jakarta Car Free Day (CFD) area on December 3 2023.

Habib, Habiburokhman's nickname, explained that the report was carried out because TKN Prabowo-Gibran considered that the Central Jakarta Bawaslu was not professional in handling Gibran's alleged election violations, namely campaigning along the Jakarta CFD area from Jalan Thamrin to the HI Roundabout.

According to him, the Central Jakarta Bawaslu has violated the principle of law, namely Ne Bis In Idem or cases with the same object, parties and the subject matter of the case, decided by the court and having permanent legal force whether granted or rejected, cannot be re-examined a second time.

Previously, alleged election crimes related to the Gibran case at the CFD had been investigated by Bawaslu RI together with the Prosecutor's Office and Police who are members of the central Integrated Law Enforcement Center (Sentra Gakkumdu).

Sentra Gakkumdu stated that Gibran's activities did not meet the elements of an election crime so this was not an election crime violation.

The Central Jakarta Bawaslu then carried out further investigations regarding potential violations of other laws and regulations.

On Friday (29/12/2023), the Coordinator for Handling Data and Information Violations of the Central Jakarta Bawaslu, Dimas Trianto Putro, said that the issue being studied by his party was not related to alleged election crimes, but rather related to other alleged violations such as the use of CFDs for political activities.

Article 7 paragraph (2) of DKI Jakarta Provincial Governor Regulation Number 12 of 2016 concerning Motor Vehicle Free Day (HBKB) states that HBKB or CFD may not be used for the interests of political parties and SARA as well as orations calling for inflammatory activities.

Regarding reporting to DKPP, Chairman of Central Jakarta Bawaslu Christian Nelson Pangkey said that his party had no problem with this matter.

According to him, each party can report to DKPP regarding alleged ethical violations by election organizers, as regulated by Law Number 7 of 2017 concerning General Elections (Pemilu). (Source: Antara)