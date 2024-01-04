Reed Richards must get his act together if he doesn't want to be surpassed by this new villain

In addition to being the main leader of the Fantastic Four, Reed Richards He could be one of, if not the smartest people in the Marvel Universe, whose intellect is often compared to that of the villain. Doctor Doom. However, a new enemy has come to give him strong competition, who even proposes to challenge the intellect of Reed Richards himself, even being able to surpass him. The comic Fantastic Four #15 introduces the new villain who goes by the name of Metamind. Metamind began as an experiment carried out by scientists that was born on the nature of collective intelligence.

By using an application called Metamindhuman beings have become a kind of neural network for their own Metamind, which manages to gain awareness despite being made up of billions of people. Now, this living brain combines the intelligence of billions of humans and has set out to wage open war against the Fantastic Four, which will take the genius of Reed Richards to its true limit.

This powerful Marvel villain is much more than the combined intellect of humans, as that is essentially the Kree Supreme Intelligencebut it is a concept that transcends everything known until now. Metamind He has shown that he can exist even in the shadows, capable of manipulating anyone with a phone in their hand and also acting through them.

Metamind It is found anywhere and has the ability to become anyone in the world. There is no villain with these same qualities in the Marvel Universe, so it has been presented as a real novelty. The only other villain like this on Earth may perhaps be Ultronbut even a villain like Ultron needs sentinels everywhere at once and can't possess people as effectively.

Metamind is a kind of virus without limit that could reach a cosmic scale. In this issue Metamind not only explains who he is and why he hates Fantastic four, but also what it is really capable of. By gaining awareness, Metamind attempted to reach other similar life forms that potentially exist throughout the universe.

The comic Fantastic Four #15 It is now available.

