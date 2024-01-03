The evacuation of nearly 400 passengers and crew from the Japan Airlines jetliner that caught fire at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Tuesday was surprising in many ways. The fact that so many people managed to get out of a burning plane in an orderly and rapid manner, without serious injuries and without anyone being left behind, was described as a remarkable event, and by some even as a “miracle”.

In reality, the evacuation of all 367 passengers and 12 crew members in a few minutes was made possible by effective application of safety rules, good behavior of passengers and some external factors, such as the way which the fire broke out and the construction material of the aircraft. All these things allowed the people inside the plane to gain a few precious minutes.

The Japan Airlines airliner, an Airbus 350 model, caught fire during landing after colliding on the runway with a Japanese Coast Guard plane, which was bringing aid for the serious earthquake that hit the western coast of Japan on Monday. village. Of the six crew members of the Coast Guard plane, five are dead and one is in serious condition.

The passengers on board the Airbus said after the rescue that during landing they heard “a big bang”, as if the plane had hit something, and that then they began to see sparks, smoke and some flames from the windows, as shown by the videos that some of them then published online.

It is not yet entirely clear where the fire started, but the flames developed in the central part of the plane, more or less at the height of the wings, and especially on the left side. In no time the cabin filled with smoke. “It came hot, as if we were in a sauna, and my throat burned with every breath,” one of the passengers told the Japanese newspaper Nikkei.

Witnesses say that some of the passengers panicked and shouted: “Get us out of here!”, but the crew moved rather quickly.

A plane like the Airbus 350 has eight emergency exits, four on each side, where when the door is opened a slide inflates to allow escapees to get off the plane without using the stairs.

Due to the fire, however, of the eight exits only three were functional: the two in front and one behind, on the left side. Despite this, the crew managed to quickly direct all passengers towards the exits: some videos shot from the runway show people jumping on the slides, in a disorderly but still rapid manner.

For the first time in my life, I felt like my life was in danger.

I was sitting in 45H of the A350, and immediately after the huge impact, flames erupted from both wings…

Within a few minutes, all passengers were rescued. Some testimonies claim that the entire evacuation was done in just 90 seconds, others speak of five minutes, which is still a good time considering the conditions in which it took place.

The speed was first and foremost due to the efficiency of the crew, who managed to direct the passengers towards the emergency exits quickly. Secondly, the fact that passengers headed towards the exits without stopping to collect bags and luggage mattered. Although it may seem irrational, this is one of the reasons why airplane evacuations in emergency situations are often slowed down: passengers stop to collect their belongings, block corridors, block escape routes.

Aviation authorities are so worried about this eventuality that in 2018, for example, the Royal Aeronautical Society, the British aeronautical society, advised airlines to install an automatic overhead bin locking system in case of emergency.

Among the factors that allowed the passengers to escape was the fact that the smoke that spread inside the cabin was little, and allowed the passengers to see and breathe, albeit with difficulty. If the smoke had been denser, and if for example it had caused some people to faint, things might have been different.

Finally, an element much cited by experts is that the Airbus 350 that caught fire is a relatively recent plane (it has been in service since 2015) and is built with an innovative material, a carbon fiber polymer which, among other things , is specifically designed to delay combustion. It is something that can be seen quite well in the videos of the accident: the Airbus begins to catch fire immediately after the impact with the Coast Guard plane, but the flames take many minutes before spreading widely: these are the minutes that have allowed passengers to escape.