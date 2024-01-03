Menma could have been one of the biggest and most powerful villains in Kishimoto's franchise

The Naruto: Road To Ninja feature film introduced Menma who was emerging as one of the greatest villains of Masashi Kishimoto's franchise.

It is no secret to anyone that, Naruto, the work of Masashi Kishimoto, is one of the most popular and acclaimed of all timesince this vast universe has told very interesting stories that have amazed fans for years, as this franchise is full of very varied content that has significantly expanded the exciting adventures of the most beloved ninja of all.

In fact, the chronological order of Naruto has included several very interesting feature films and OVAs that The most prominent characters of the franchise have sometimes shown a different perspectiveas is the case of Naruto: Road to Ninja: The Movie, a film in which an alternate reality was presented to the original plot in which Menma, the evil version of Konoha's beloved hero.

In addition, the evil version of Naruto showed that he could have been one of the biggest villains of this IPsince his controversial actions and deep hatred profiled him as the perfect antagonist, who would have consummated his plans if he had not been stopped by Naruto.

Menma could have been the biggest villain in Masashi Kishimoto's franchise

Naruto has distinguished himself by being an iconic hero with great worth and a very positive and noble personality.being one of the most charismatic and persevering characters of all time, since the beloved ninja always found the light at the end of the tunnel among so many adversities, this being a trait that led him to transcend through time.

However, due to Naruto's noble and positive personality, many fans have come to wonder what would have happened if this ninja he would have let all the negativity of the pain and loneliness he experienced take over himthis being a vision that was explored in the feature film Naruto: Road To Ninja: The Movie, in which Menma, the evil version of this young Shinobi.

In this feature film, Naruto is trapped in an alternate reality in which his parents did not die, because This timeline presented big differences with the main timeline, from an evil version of a young ninja, to other changes in the various characters of the series. However, the most striking change was that of Menma, who was characterized as a villain which was driven by his great hatred.

And it is that Menma's abilities and deep hatred for the world made him a great threat to society.since he gave in to his dark impulses from the beginning, having a criminal mentality with which he was about to dominate his timeline, since he had planned control the shinobi world and rule it with an iron fist.

In addition to this, Menma had access to several “power-ups” that Naruto cannot usesince his hatred helped him develop a better bond with Kurama, the nine-tailed black beast that lives inside him, making him one of the strongest characters with a range of techniques and unlimited chakra.

Menma's qualities and enormous power made this individual one of the most powerful of the franchise Masashi Kishimoto with extremely lethal abilities that he secretly stole for himself, along with those he already possessed as the evil version of Naruto, so this conglomerate of virtues made him a character worth fearing, giving indications that he could have been the biggest villain of this IP.

Evidently, Menma's motivations and deep hatred added to his overwhelming power would have made him the greatest villain from the Kishimoto franchise, because if he had unleashed all his power there would be few with enough strength to stop the evil version of Naruto.

This feature film served to clarify fans' doubts regarding an evil version of the Konoha heroas some wondered what would have happened if hatred had taken over this individual, being Menma a clear example of this.

