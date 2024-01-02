A few months ago, the Government presented a parliamentary text in which it considered insects as “a new safe food.” The Executive emphasized that its consumption lacks any type of risk associated with health and that it allows for a healthier and more environmentally sustainable diet. They did so after the EU has embarked on a path towards more widespread acceptance of this practice. In Spain, in fact, we now have the largest insect factory in Europe. And more and more citizens have been open to including these in their diets.

It is a reality that we do not want to see. Despite the rejection that entomophagy causes in many people, insects are consumed as food in many regions of the world. Dishes such as fried cockroach, grasshopper with honey, black spider, bamboo worms, cooked larvae, beetles, red ants or onion crickets are appetizers in countries such as Mexico, Cameroon, China, Japan, India, Uruguay , Egypt, South Africa, Morocco, Somalia or Australia. The prize goes to Thailand, where it is very common to see street stalls with scorpion or beetle skewers.

The European Union is ready. Although it is still rare to see something similar in the West, the European Union has already approved several insects for human consumption, including the mealworm (since 2021), the migratory locust (since 2021), the house cricket (since 2022) and the dung beetle (approved in January 2023). In fact, after the entry into force of Regulation (EU) 2015/2283, of the European Parliament and of the Council, everything related to novel foods or the risk assessment associated with insects is carried out by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA). ). And this indicates that the food consumption of authorized bugs does not pose any concern.

And in Spain? A certain trend is also being noticed, especially due to globalization and an increasingly touristy society. We find the proof in a study carried out by Nestlé in 2021 that concludes that 19% of Spaniards would be willing to incorporate insects into their diet as a more environmentally friendly alternative. Of course, in this analysis the majority of respondents expressed the preference that the insect be integrated into the product, without being noticeable or distinguishable. However, some Spanish supermarkets already sell them.

And that is where the great existing cultural gap comes into play. In Spain, unlike other Asian or African countries, there is no tradition or custom. “People often think that they are insects collected on the street, but this is not the case, since they are authorized products that are raised in specialized farms for human consumption with all their health controls,” the owner of Insectum, an online store dedicated to the sale of insects that even opened a physical stall in the Ruzafa market in Valencia.

The largest factory in the world is here. It is this acceptance (although slow) that has given rise to the largest insect factory in Europe in our country, which will open in 2024 in Salamanca. Tebrio is dedicated to the breeding and processing of mealworms, where they hope to produce up to 100,000 tons. Its creators started an experiment in the bathroom of their home and little by little it has become an empire driven by the global urgency of finding sustainable alternatives for food production.

Of course, at the moment Tebrio's glory does not come from human consumption. Its rise is derived from the rise of animal feed, since in this way it avoids importing food from other countries (and reducing the carbon footprint) and the production of fertilizers (which prevents the use of chemicals). “In the end, a fish, a bird or a pig is used to eating insects when they are in nature,” the creators point out.

Advantages. Even so, the consumption of edible insects for humans could provide, according to a large number of studies, an alternative source of protein to conventional meats and of micronutrients such as zinc, calcium or iron. Additionally, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, insect farming emits considerably fewer greenhouse gases compared to most conventional livestock and uses less water.

On the other hand, insects have very efficient conversion rates. On average, only 2 kilos of feed are needed to produce one kilo of insect mass, while for livestock, 8 kilos of feed are necessary to produce 1 kilo of body weight gain. The benefits are there. Now the question remains another: see who puts a bug in their mouth.

Image: Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations

