The Russian company Alrosa, the world's largest diamond producer, and its CEO Alekseevich Marinychev have been included in the lists of companies and individuals subject to sanctions in the European Union. It is the latest in a series of sanctions approved by European institutions against Russian people and companies since Russia's invasion of Ukraine: Alrosa is responsible for 90 percent of the diamonds produced in Russia, and according to the European Union its activity would be “an important part of an economic sector that provides substantial revenue to the Russian government.”

Companies and people subject to European sanctions have their assets frozen in the Union territory, cannot obtain a visa to enter and cannot export products to member countries. In 2022, diamond exports produced revenues of around 3.7 billion euros for Russia, which could decrease significantly with the new bans. By September 2024 the European Union also intends to introduce a ban on the sale of diamonds coming from Russia but worked in other countries, from which they are then also sold in the European Union, effectively circumventing the sanctions.