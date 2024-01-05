For more than 60 years, integrated circuits and semiconductors for computer and electronic chips have been manufactured with silicon. This could change very soon, after the presentation of the first functional graphene semiconductordeveloped by Georgia Tech.

Graphene became fashionable more than a decade ago, a miraculous material in the form of sheet of carbon atoms held together by the strongest bonds known. It has numerous advantages and applications, which have barely materialized in our daily lives… until now.

We have seen numerous applications of graphene. The problem is that it is one thing to create that application, and quite another, being able to manufacture it at an affordable cost, on a massive scale. It is the great wall that researchers are trying to tear down. And with this first functional graphene semiconductor, it seems that Georgia Tech has achieved it. You can see it in the opening video of the news.

This is how the first graphene semiconductor works

Creating a graphene semiconductor is a double challenge, because graphene… is not a semiconductor. Physics professor Walter de Heer and his team from Georgia Tech, belonging to the Georgia Institute of Technology, in the United States, have dedicated ten years to modifying the properties of graphene, to make it a semiconductor.

The key was figuring out how to grow graphene on silicon carbide wafers using special ovens. They produced epitaxial graphene, which is a single layer that grows on a crystalline face of silicon carbide. The team discovered that, when done correctly, epitaxial graphene chemically bonded to silicon carbide and began to exhibit semiconducting properties.

The result is a graphene semiconductor that is lighter, cheaper, more resistant, and heats up less than silicon. But its most promising property is that the mobility of electrons is ten times greater than that of silicon. This means that electrons can move ten times faster, dramatically increasing the performance of the semiconductor.

Getting a functional graphene semiconductor is already a great achievement, but Georgia Tech has passed a second, equally important milestone: Its manufacturing system is compatible with the methods used to manufacture silicon semiconductors. This means that factories will barely have to make any modifications to produce graphene semiconductors on a massive scale.

If it delivers what it promises, we may be faced with the end of the silicon era, to welcome the graphene era in semiconductors. Georgia Tech claims that it is the new material of the next 50 years.