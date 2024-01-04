loading…

Residents walk among buildings destroyed by Israeli bombing in Gaza City, Gaza Strip, January 3, 2024. Photo/AP

GAZA – The situation in the Middle East is now entering a more complicated and worrying phase when the impact of Israel's attacks on Gaza and the West Bank spreads and spreads to neighboring countries.

Tensions resulting from the genocide in Gaza have increased tensions in Lebanon, Iran, Syria and Yemen. The United States and Western countries as supporters of Israel have also been involved in deploying their military to the Middle East.

The genocide in Gaza by Israel not only created a deep humanitarian crisis but also raised high levels of concern at the international level.

Losses and Human Impact

Israel's increasingly widespread attacks have escalated violence and caused heavy losses among Palestinian civilians.

More than 22,313 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli military in the Gaza Strip. A total of 57,296 people were injured in the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

The death toll has also increased in the West Bank due to Zionist army raids on Palestinian refugee camps.

By involving Lebanon, the conflict has created additional instability in a region long plagued by tensions.

Lebanon, as a neighboring country, has become a new theater for conflict escalation. Israeli airstrikes on Lebanese territory have sparked a violent response from armed groups there, exacerbating instability across the region.

The Israeli drone attack in Lebanon which killed Hamas Deputy Chairman Saleh Al-Arouri further escalated the situation.

Hamas, Hezbollah, the Lebanese government, Iran, strongly condemned Israel for the brutal killing. They also threatened revenge for the Israeli attack which violated Lebanon's sovereignty.