Perhaps the winter and summer solstices get all the attention, but today the Earth has reached another significant point in its movements: perihelion or its point of closest approach to the Sun.

Perihelion. It may be counterintuitive for those of us who live in the northern hemisphere, but in January the Earth reaches the point in its orbit where it is closest to the Sun. Today our planet has approached to within about 147,100,614 kilometers of our star.

Or what is the same, just over 0.983307 astronomical units. The astronomical unit (AU) is a unit of measurement based on the average distance between the Earth and the sun. This means that today we are approximately 98.33% of this average distance.

This approach occurs due to the elliptical shape with which the objects orbit. Each of the ends of the major axis of the ellipse corresponds either to the closest point or to the furthest point from the object being orbited. In the case of objects that orbit the Sun, the point of closest approach is called perihelion.

Maximum speed. It is true that the point of maximum approach to the Sun coincides with the moment in which the Earth moves at the highest speed in its orbital cycle. During its transit through perihelion, our planet reaches a speed of about 30.3 km/s, that is, about 109,080 kilometers per hour.

This is not a coincidence but is due to orbital mechanics itself. That is, to the gravitational interaction between the Earth and the Sun.

Kepler's laws. The first to accurately describe the movement of the planets was Johannes Kepler. Kepler was the one who corrected the notion that the orbit of the planets was circular and who placed the Sun at the focus of these ellipses. These characteristics are what give shape to the first “Kepler's law”.

It is the second of these laws that found the relationship between the distance of objects in their orbit and the speed of travel. Kepler observed that if we draw any two imaginary lines between a planet and its star at two different times, as long as the time elapsed between one line and the other is identical, the area demarcated by these two lines and the orbital ellipse will be identical.

This can only occur if the speed is lower in the “farthest” segment of the ellipse. It wouldn't be until Newton outlined his theory of gravity that we could understand why the speed increased as the two masses approached each other.

The aphelion. If perihelion is the point at which we get closest to the Sun, aphelion is the other extreme, the furthest. The Earth will reach its next aphelion on July 5, 2024. It will then be located 152,100,075 kilometers from the Sun.

If the Earth's orbital speed at perihelion is maximum, during aphelion it decreases. It does so until it reaches 29.3 km/s (or what is the same, 105,480 km/h). A not very relevant decrease in relative terms, but we are talking about a difference of one km/s, that is, 3,600 kilometers per hour.

Imagen | Kevin Gill, CC BY 2.0 DEED