The Panama Canal is a cornerstone of world trade and, therefore, of the global economy. Almost 6% of the products and raw materials from 160 countries and no less than 40% of US container shipments pass through it. That means 12,000 ships crossing every year carrying cargo. But, as we have analyzed in Xataka over the last year, the canal is not in good condition: it is experiencing an unprecedented crisis because it is running out of water as a result of a continued drought.

Faced with this desperate situation and a queue of boats that is piling up at a very low rate, the Panamanian authorities are contemplating extreme solutions: such as artificially squeezing the clouds to make it rain.

The situation of the canal. This enclave that connects the Atlantic and Pacific oceans requires a large amount of water to function: about 193 million liters for each of the thousands of annual transits that are operated. However, in the last five years alone the region has recorded a 20% reduction in rainfall. And that has meant that the lakes that feed the canal are falling to very low water levels (1.8 meters below normal).

The Gatún, the largest of those that provide water to the canal, reached historic lows in July. And, as the Canal Authority (ACP) has been announcing for more than three years, the lack of rain endangers the lock system that helps move ships from one ocean to another. The emergency solution that was carried out was to reduce the number of boats that can cross it in order to save water and limit the draft and weight of the boats.

A maritime chaos. The blockade that this restriction gave rise to has reached such an extreme that, with a queue of more than a hundred boats (which means weeks of waiting and million-dollar losses for companies), many boats are offering to pay enormous amounts to skip the queue. . An anonymous transporter paid up to $2.4 million in one of the auctions that was organized by the same authorities. Others take longer and more expensive routes through Africa or South America. However, the months go by and things remain just as bad.

There are no easy solutions. So that traffic continues and the lake is sufficiently full during dry seasons, the authorities have decided to release water from a secondary reservoir: Lake Alajuela. But this is nothing more than a short-term decision. Later it will be necessary to dam the Indio River, west of Gatun Lake, and then drill a tunnel through a mountain to convey fresh water 8 kilometers to the main reservoir.

Carrying out all this work will cost, according to the Government, about 2,000 million dollars and will take at least six years to build and fill. In addition, the country will need to dam even more rivers to guarantee water until the end of the century. All of that would also need congressional approval, while the thousands of farmers and ranchers whose lands will be flooded to build the reservoir are already organizing to protest.

And in the long term? The Panama Canal Authority is studying possible alternatives, some that go a little further and are more experimental, such as an artificial lake to pump water into the canal and cloud seeding to increase precipitation. Both options would take years to implement, if they are viable. “As a canal, as a country, we have to take some measures because it is not acceptable. We need to calibrate the system again,” Erick Córdoba, manager of the water division of the Panama Canal Authority, said in an interview with Bloomberg.

In fact, a few weeks ago, a small plane operated by Weather Modification Inc., arrived in Panama to test cloud seeding, a practice that has been done successfully in many dry, desert regions, but not in tropical countries like Panama.

As? As we have explained in other Xataka articles about this science, we must take into account that clouds are formed when air containing water vapor rises to the atmosphere, cools and forms frozen particles. In cloud seeding, small particles of silver iodide are injected into them. This process can be done from an airplane or drone, or even shot from the ground. What the method does is “trick” the water vapor inside the clouds into forming droplets around the silver iodide particles. Once they become heavy, they fall as precipitation.

The tendency. The truth is that many countries are experimenting with this technology. Saudi Arabia started a major initiative this past year and six other countries in the Middle East and North Africa are implementing it. The most ambitious program in the world is China, which seeks to stimulate rainfall on the Yangtze River, which is also losing a lot of water over the years. Even the US has done the same for states affected by drought, such as Idaho and Wyoming. Over the years, it will be an increasingly recurring solution, despite its obvious consequences. Panama will have to prioritize what is most important.

Imagen: Flickr (Jane Hynes)

In Xataka | Clouds are increasingly a scarce resource. And some countries are already going “to war” over them