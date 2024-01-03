Meeting our idols does not always have the effect we long for, and working with them can completely ruin our entire perception.

Sylvester Stallone is part of a generation of actors who has greatly influenced a large number of people through films like Rocky or Rambo. A part of that audience developed an interest in the performing arts and, among them, some ended up succeeding.

Such is the case of Jon Bernthalstar of The Walking Dead or The Punisher who you can also see in The Bear and who, like many, grew up enjoying Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa.

With its popularity as actor Taking flight, Jon Bernthal had the opportunity to work on a film with Sylvester Stallone and, as a gift, it was a boxing film in which Sly shared the bill with another colossus of the Seventh Art: Robert De Niro.

It is not difficult to imagine Bernthal's enthusiasm for working with his childhood idol in The Great Revenge, and seeing, in a sense, the Italian Colt and the Raging Bull face off in the ring. But sometimes it's better to be careful what you wish for.

Jon Bernthal's bad experience with Sylvester Stallone

Through his podcast, Real Ones, Jon Bernthal shared his disappointment in what was supposed to be one of the highlights of his career.

“The same thing happened to me with Stallone: ​​I loved him. We ended up making a movie together and it was like a cataclysm, a complete disaster.”

The actor recounts how, when he returned to Los Angeles to welcome his newborn son home after two months in the hospital, he received a call to do boxing training at Sylvester Stallone's gym.

There, while he was in the ring, an assistant of Sly's took the boxing oil he had brought and brought it to Stallone. Bernthal protested that it was a hard-to-find lotion, but he still ran out of it.

“I chased him down the street and said, 'Hey, Sly, man, where I'm from, if you want to borrow something from somebody, you ask them, you know what I mean?'…He said, 'Hey, I left you boxing in my gym. Fuck it, I'll give it back to you.' And I was like, 'No, keep the damn oil, but show me some respect, man!'”

Filming and training for film productions are usually scenes of tense moments, where clashes of egos are the order of the day, and The Great Revenge brought together too many big names for some friction not to take place. Despite everything, Jon Bernthal clarifies that he resolved the problems with Sylvester Stallone later.