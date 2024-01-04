The year has started with an increase in the rates of the main operators. An increase that does not necessarily imply an improvement in conditions, but it does have a clear impact on the price. According to the Consumer Organization (OCU), this increase will have an average cost of 4.3 euros in our pockets.

Movistar increases its price starting in January. Next January 15, Movistar rates will be more expensive, generally affecting almost all of its rates.

miMovistar Max goes up to 59.90 euros, now costing two euros more. In the case of miMovistar unlimited x2, we have three more euros. Movistar Plus+ also increases, now costing 12 euros per month, one euro more. And what increases the most are the old Fusion rates, which will cost four euros more per month (three for the fiber and mobile rate and one euro for television).

At the CPI level. As justified by the operator, this increase is to “guarantee a service with greater quality and coverage.” But they also point out that Movistar's average increase is 3.1%, right at the same level as the December CPI.

Vodafone too (but without change of conditions). The recent purchase by Zegona does not seem to have changed the initial plan. Since last January 1, Vodafone has also increased the price, depending on the CPI. This results in an increase of 1.6 euros in mobile rates and 4.30 euros in fiber rates, in the case of Unlimited Home.

Unlike Movistar, last year Vodafone modified the contract to reflect the linking of rates to the CPI, so this increase does not represent a change in conditions and that means that the current permanence commitments are maintained.

The 'low cost' have maintained prices. In the case of operators such as Digi, Lowi, Finetwork or O2, prices have been maintained for this year, at least for the moment. Instead of announcing increases due to the CPI, the cheapest operators continue to focus on being as competitive as possible in this regard. A fight for which no one has opted to distance themselves.

In the case of Orange and MásMóvil, no increases have been announced either, although last year they did so in March.

The tariff war will mark 2024. As described by our colleagues at Xataka Móvil, Digi, Lowi, Simyo, O2 and Xenet are the five reference operators in low prices and balanced service this year. Compared to the rates of large operators, the difference can be between 10 and 15 euros in fiber rates with 1 Gbps.

In Xataka Mobile | The best mobile contract rates and comparison with all operators