The General Directorate of Traffic will make new measures mandatory for motorcycle drivers starting in 2024. Among the most notable, the implementation of a course for drivers with a B permit with three years of experience who want to drive motorcycles up to 125cc.

Until now it was enough to obtain the B permit, wait the three-year period and obtain automatic validation to drive 125cc motorcycles with a maximum of 15hp. With the new measures proposed by the Ministry of the Interior, the focus is on reducing mortality on our roads.

During the presentation of the road accident balance for 2023, Fernando Grande-Marlaska announced two new measures that affect motorcycle drivers. The first is the imposition of a course for all those who want to ride motorcycles up to 125cc.

The details about it have not been revealed, but the structure of the current licenses makes us think of a small theoretical-practical course in which information is provided on motorcycle safety measures, as well as some practice on the track.

The second measure that will be implemented is the obligation to wear a modular full-face helmet and approved gloves on the highway. This refers to highways and national roads, where you cannot wear the classic jet helmet.

Finally, the content of point recovery courses to incorporate a specific profile for drivers. “Safe and efficient” driving courses focused on this group will be programmed.

With these measures, the Interior wants to combat deaths due to road accidents. Last year, 1,145 people died on the road, with off-road accidents being the type of accident with the most deaths.

Image | yamaha

