Even in the script of the first Back to the Future, it was already said that the DeLorean itself was an electric car, something that had gone unnoticed.

Many remember the excellent Back to the Future trilogy, not only its protagonists such as Marty McFly and Emmet Brown, but also the spectacular DeLorean turned into a time machine.

And what many people overlooked is that in the first film in 1985, we already had an almost completely electric DeLorean, and it was even said in the script itself.

In fact, in that classic scene in which both Marty McFly and Emmet Brown are in the Twin Pines Shopping Center, the DeLorean time machine appears for the first time, and there is an interesting conversation between the protagonists.

When Marty asked if the DeLorean ran “on regular or high-octane fuel,” Doc responded that “no, it needs some more energy,” specifically plutonium.

As Marty continued to say if this “was really a nuclear car,” Doc wanted to clarify: “No, this is an electric car, but it requires a nuclear reaction to generate 1.21 gigawatts of energy.”

And yes, curiously, the original script by Robert Zemeckis, Bob Gale and Spielberg included the DeLorean of Return to the future like an electric car.

Things would change in the second film where the DeLorean worked based on recycling waste such as beer cans or banana peels, and evidently offered a 2015 very far from reality.

In the last and third film, the DeLorean traveled to 1885 and ran out of gas when it was hit by an arrow from some Indians.

That is why they needed to use the help of a classic train to return to the time of 1985.