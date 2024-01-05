Paco Arévalo and his wife Elena met when they were 17 years old, and he managed to conquer her with his sense of humor. A love story that lasted forever: they were together for 52 years and had 4 children.

The loss of Elena in 2015 due to cancer is one of the hardest blows in the life of the comedian, who was performing in Ciudad Real with Bertín Osborne.

But, before, tragedy had already struck the couple twice with the loss of two of their four children: one shortly after birth and another after suffering a myocardial infarction at the age of 27.

In 2020, her daughter Nuria, affected by Williams syndrome since birth, was diagnosed with breast cancer and Arévalo dedicated himself body and soul to her care and recovery. The relationship he maintains with her throughout her life is unique and special.

His son Paco is the one who has inherited his artistic vein. He, along with his granddaughter Ana, have been the best support for the artist in the hard blows that life has dealt him. A happy family with a complicated life, often marked by tragedy.

Now Arévalo's death has hit them, a sudden death at the age of 76 at his home in Valencia.

In 'And now Sonsoles' we have spoken with Ana, Arévalo's granddaughter, who is devastated by the death of her grandfather.