The Japanese authorities have updated the number of people who died due to the earthquake that hit the western coast of the country on Monday morning, with a magnitude of 7.6: there are 62, but there are still several missing among the rubble of the collapsed buildings and therefore the total in the next few hours it could rise further.

The most damaged area was the Noto peninsula, which is located in the province of Ishikawa, in the center of the country on the west coast, and whose most important city is Kanazawa. In addition to the 62 people who died, more than 300 were injured, 20 of them seriously. More than 31,800 people were housed in temporary shelters, as tens of thousands of homes were damaged. One of the most affected cities was Suzu, which is located on the coast and has around 17 thousand inhabitants: according to the mayor, 90 percent of the houses were completely or almost completely destroyed.