New year, new hookup, at least that's what Tinder thinks, announcing that next Sunday, January 7, 2024, will be the day of the year with the highest probability of hooking up.

There may be many proposals for the new 2024, such as going to the gym without leaving it a few weeks later, doing that diet that seems to work, finding a better job or having a partner, and if you are looking for the latest, you will be happy to know that if you use Tinder or other dating apps, next Sunday is the key day.

According to the figures that Tinder manages from last year, the number of messages sent will be higher on the first Sunday of the month of January, something that will happen this January 7.

Thus, with data on the table for 2023, the first Sunday of last year had 22% more messages sent, while the number of “likes” was 18.2% higher.

In fact Tinder claims that January is typically peak dating season, with 11.4 million more messages sent globally through February 14.

They point out that on this dating Sunday, users tend to respond an average of 19.4 minutes faster than other Sundays of the year.

Regarding the reasons for this increase in messages on the first Sunday after Christmas, it may be because people return from vacation and want to start the year with new hopes.

In this way, if you want to start 2024 full of love, you can use Tinder or any other dating application, and it seems that your chances of finding a partner will increase exponentially.

The keys to having the best profile, according to Tinder

On the other hand, Tinder experts point out that to flirt in the application it is recommended that you show your true self in the photographs you upload to your profile.

On the other hand, the more words you write in your profile, the greater your chances of receiving a response, although curiously Tinder greatly limits the number of words you can put in your profile.

They recommend that you show your interests, that you express your personality from the first greeting and that above all you be sincere and open about what you are looking for.