An episode of What if..? compared to the sons of men it remains in Marvel's inkwell

In the fascinating and sometimes baffling world of Marvel, not all projects see the light of day. One of these is an episode of “What If…?” of Spider-Man, scrapped for being “very very dark,” according to AC Bradley, the series' chief writer and showrunner. Bradley, speaking with IGN, revealed details about this intriguing episode during the COVID-19 pandemic, a period that, for many, already seemed like something out of a dystopian movie.

An idea too dark for difficult times

The idea behind this episode, inspired by the acclaimed film “Children of Men” by Alfonso Cuarón, proposed an alternate reality where Spider-Man faces bleak circumstances. This 2006 film immerses us in a dystopian world where humanity faces infertility. The comparison to a universe where Spider-Man navigates a similarly grim reality promised to be an intense and possibly eye-opening narrative.

The second season of “What If…?”, premiering on Disney+ in December 2023, continues to explore the vast Marvel multiverse. Over nine episodes, the series takes us through iconic moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, twisting and reimagining them in unexpected ways. The Watcher, an omnipresent figure in the multiverse, guides the viewer through these alternate realities, introducing both new and familiar faces.

The pandemic and its influence on creation

During the pandemic, the writing of “What If…?” It became an escape and a relief for Bradley and his team. However, the Spider-Man episode was considered too bleak for an era already marked by fear and uncertainty. “We felt like the world was already ending and we didn't need to add to that,” Bradley said. This approach reflects not only the sensitivity of the creative team but also a deep understanding of the context in which their audience was living.

It's fascinating to think about what this episode could have been. “Children of Men featuring Spider-Man” suggests a story that would have taken the character into new and possibly disturbing territories. How would Spider-Man have handled a world on the brink of extinction? What moral and emotional dilemmas would he have faced? These are questions that, unfortunately, will remain unanswered.

A unique perspective

In the vast Marvel universe, Spider-Man has been a pillar, not only as a superhero, but as a symbol of resilience and humanity. The idea of ​​a dark episode of “What If…?” focused on it, highlights the character versatility and depth. Over the decades, Spider-Man has faced countless challenges, but he has always remained true to his motto: “with great power comes great responsibility.” This previously unreleased episode promised to explore how these words would resonate in a world on the brink of collapse, a scenario that would have added another layer of complexity to his already rich narrative.

On the other hand, the decision not to move forward with this episode reflects Marvel's narrative responsibility. At a time where the Optimism and hope were needed more than ever, the company chose not to immerse its audience in an even grimmer reality. This election demonstrates a commitment to emotional well-being of fans, while maintaining the integrity and essence of its characters and stories. The saga of “What If…?” continues to be a space for innovation and creativity, but always with an eye on the impact its stories have in the real world.

The future of What If…?

Meanwhile, the series “What If…?” moving forward, with a third season in development. The success of the series demonstrates the public's appetite for exploring the most remote and alternative corners of the Marvel universe, even if some ideas remain, as in this case, only in the imagination of their creators.

The discarded Spider-Man episode in “What If…?” It leaves us with the curiosity of what could have been and the recognition of Marvel's sensitivity towards its audience in difficult times. While we continue to enjoy the stories that did reach our screens, this unproduced episode remains a reminder that, even in the Marvel universe, not all realities are suitable for exploration.