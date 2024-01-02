Nightmares and urban legends come to life in the new “Mickey Mouse” horror game thanks to it becoming an object of public domain

Not even a full day has passed since “Steamboat Willie,” the iconic work that brought Mickey Mouse to life, was released into the public domain, and we are already witnessing a amazing transformation. Nightmare Forge Games, an independent game developer and publisher, has given a Bold twist on this classic character, presenting us “Infestation 88”. This new title in the field of horror video games is discovered in a newly released trailercollaborating with IGN for its dissemination.

Infestation 88: A horror adventure with Mickey

“Infestation 88” is more than just a horror game. It is a Cooperative experience, an episodic survival game for 1 to 4 players, in which you and your friends become exterminators. Your mission is treat mysterious infestations that have arisen in different places. What appeared to be a plague outbreak has mutated into something much more sinister. In this universe, the twisted versions of classic characters and urban legends come to lifecreating an environment rife with horror and challenges.

The trailer begins with an important clarification: all of the game's content is based on elements that are now belong to the public domain. It has not been authorized or sponsored by the original authors. This shrewd move by Nightmare Forge Games Not only does it demonstrate respect for intellectual property, but it also opens up a world of creative possibilities for the Mickey Mouse character and the Disney house, far from its traditional image.

What to expect from Infestation 88?

The key question is: will “Infestation 88” be a success? The game definitely looks disturbing, but this does not guarantee its final quality. It could be the first of many indie titles that are looking take advantage of the fame of the most famous mouse in the world to obtain benefits. However, the expectation created by the trailer is highand the fan community is already eagerly awaiting its release sometime in 2024.

“Infestation 88” is not just another game on the market; represents a milestone in the evolution of how classic characters can be reinvented. This game stands out for its innovative and dark approachsomething you don't often see with characters as ingrained in popular culture as Mickey Mouse.

With “Infestation 88,” we are witnessing not only the rebirth of an iconic character but also a potential change in the way independent developers can interact with works that have entered the public domain. This game could usher in a new era of creativity and reinvention in the world of digital entertainment, where urban legends and classic tales merge with modern horror to create unique and memorable gaming experiences.

Other characters that have recently entered the public domain

Winnie The Pooh y Peter Pan are two prominent examples of characters that have entered the public domain, opening up a range of creative possibilities. Winnie The Pooh, created by AA Milne, has been an endearing figure in children's literature, known for his love of honey and his adventures in the Hundred Acre Wood. Its entry into the public domain allows creators to explore new stories and adaptations without the restrictions of copyright.

Likewise, Peter Pan, the creation of JM Barrie, has fascinated generations with his adventures in Neverland. The release of these characters into the public domain invites reinvention and reinterpretation, allowing new voices and perspectives enrich their legendary stories.