As for the motorbikes, the KTM sisters, Husqvarna and GASGAS, the Honda, the Sherco, the Hero, the Fantic and the Kove will be involved at an official level. Since the regulation forced the use of 450s, 13 years ago, a long journey has taken place which has led to an almost definitive definition of the bikes used in competition, which are very similar, in terms of handling and weight centreing, to enduros. mashed potato. So this year there aren't many revolutions, except for the Kove, who will race with a much more powerful and lighter prototype compared to the bikes used in 2023. It will be entrusted to the 22-year-old American Mason Klein, while the '23s will go to five other riders, including our Cesare Zacchetti, with parts revised by Max Suspension. KTM fields the 34-year-old Argentinian Kevin Benavides, winner a year ago (but also in 2021, with Honda) and the legendary 36-year-old Australian Toby Price, winner of two editions (2016 and 2019). The Austrian Matthias Walkner, 37 years old, first in 2018, should have also been there, but he broke his foot jumping from a dune and won't be able to run for a long time.

Luciano Benavides, Kevin's brother, will race on the Husqvarna: 28 years old, he has just graduated FIM Rally-Raid World Champion 2023 (tournament of which the Dakar represents the first appointment in 2024). On the GASGAS twins there will be Sam Sunderland (English, 34 years old, winner of the Dakar in 2017 and 2022) and Daniel Sanders, the crazy 29-year-old Australian who was able to withdraw from the 2022 edition for having hit… a sidewalk.

But he is considered one of the talents of the future. Honda fields the beauty of six official riders, among which two new acquisitions stand out: Skyler Howes, American, 31 years old, famous for his mustache and for third place in 2023 with Husqvarna and the emerging talent Tosha Schareina, 28 year old Spaniard. Confirmed are Ricky Brabeck (USA, 32 years old, first in 2020), Adrien Benavides (the king of Touquet, French, 32 years old), Pablo Quintanilla (Chilean, 37 years old, two-time World Rally Champion) and another Chilean, José Ignacio Cornejo Florimo, 29 years old, who learned to drive on the immense dune of Iquique, his hometown and the mythical place of the South American Dakar. Indian Hero hits a big shot: he hired Joan Barreda, the very fast forty-year-old Spaniard capable of winning 27 stages in the Dakar, but always causing disasters in the general classification. In reality, behind the Indian brand is Speedbrain, the German company that prepared the BMWs and Husqvarnas for the Dakar races of a dozen years ago: and Barreda himself had raced there. Among others, Ross Branch, 37 years old, an airline pilot from Botswana, who so far has been both fast and unlucky, is also racing with Hero. Then there is Sherco, who confirms the Spaniard Lorenzo Santolino (36 years old, former enduro rider) and the 38 year old Portuguese Rui Gonçalves.

We only have Italians Fantic, who lose Franco Picco and Alex Salvini. He will race with Tommaso Montanari (not to be confused with Francesco who will race the Africa Eco Race with Aprilia), with Jane Daniels (GB, 30 years old, four-time Enduro World Champion) and with the Frenchman Jeremy Miroir. Italians: more in Zacchetti we have Paolo Lucci, the strongest (KTM), then Gioele Meoni, (KTM), who will race with a charity project, our collaborator-friend Francesco Catanese (Honda RS Moto), then Iader Giraldi (author of the interesting book I have to do the Dakar), Tiziano Internò (author of the very interesting Rally POV videos) and Fabio Lottero (KTM).