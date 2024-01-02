Today we delve into the “worst game in history” to better understand the opinion of its creator and find out how he managed to turn the page after that resounding failure.

Everyone remembers the list of the best games in history, but there are names that will never belong to it that also endure in the memory of players for a radically opposite reason. An expensive example is ET the alien.

Which for many is the worst game in historyhas generated a number of curiosities and anecdotes since a turbulent launch for the legendary Atari 2600. A long time has passed since then, but ET, the extraterrestrial is still remembered.

Howard Scott Warshaw is the name of the game's creator. The main designer of it has always been associated in some way with the title, even when it was finally known that, indeed, Thousands of copies of this failed title had been buried in a landfill.

One of the best-known legends in the history of video games became a reality thanks to a documentary that has also gone down in history, Atari: Game Over. How did Warshaw get turn the page after this failure and Atari 2600?

In an interview with Time Extension, Howard Scott Warshaw has opened up a little more to tell why this documentary has helped him not carry more guilt and weight on his back as more and more agree that ET the Extraterrestrial is a bad game.

The words of the creator of the “worst game in history”

“To this day, every time I see Atari: Game Over, I get excited,” Warshaw said. “There's the issue of being exonerated from ET, but there's an aspect of that movie where I can really hear people that I respect and honor appreciating the work that I did and the contribution that I made.”

“I always took it with humor and I thought it was funny and I learned to make fun of it, but I didn't realize how much I missed some of the appreciation until I actually saw it, and seeing it is a deeply meaningful experience.”

For those of you looking for more experiences about this moment in the industry, the designer himself wrote a memoir called Once Upon Atari: How I Made History By Killing An Industrywhere Warshaw ends up accepting his role in the history of the sector.

“I never felt complete with the story until I saw the documentary Atari: Game Over,” Warshaw continues. “Once Upon Atari is very much my memoir, including a lot of Atari stories and commentary on the entire Atari journey. Because I had a big impact on Atari, but Atari had a much bigger impact on me. And it still does. still resonates in my life.”

Basically it is thanks to watching the documentary that he understands that He was always valued for his efforts in the development. If you like to review the history of Atari, do not hesitate to take a look at another of its great failures or setbacks. Do not hesitate to review our special with 6 curiosities about Atari Jaguar, Atari's “64” bit failure.