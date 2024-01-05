Yoichi Takahashi has announced his retirement, after many years of great moments that marked several generations

Yoichi Takahashi has announced his retirement from the manga industry after 43 years as a mangaka, ending a fascinating era.

It is a secret to no one that Captain Tsubasa, the work of Yoichi Takahashi, is one of the longest-running and most iconic manga/anime of the industry, which has amazed millions of fans who have grown up closely following the fascinating football premise that this mangaka addressed for so many years, bringing with it incredible moments that will last over time.

Likewise, Captain Tsubasa, also known as “Oliver and Benji” has been serializing for decades, Tackling great football moments that have placed this work as one of the best manga in history, which is not surprising, since Takahashi has known how to tell and exploit his plot in a sublime way.

However, after several years of giving pleasant moments to the followers of this fascinating football story, everything seems to indicate that Oliver and Benji's adventures are about to come to an endgiven that, Yoichi Takahashi, creator of this work, has announced his retirementas he has been suffering from some health problems that have worsened over the years, which is why he has decided to dedicate himself to his health, marking the end of an incredible era that provided many smiles and epic matches.

Yoichi Takahashi, creator of Captain Tsubasa, announces his retirement after 43 years as a mangaka

As we have already mentioned, Oliver and Benji is by far one of the best sports animes, as this iconic work became a great reference for soccer within the manga/anime industry, being one of the pioneers in addressing this interesting topic in an exceptional way, because match after match, these champions managed to win something more than a soccer match, since they took home the most valuable trophy for a mangaka, the receptivity and love of the fans.

After long years of incredible matches that marked several generations, Oliver and Benji are about to say goodbyesince, recently, Yoichi Takahashithe renowned creator of this work, has officially announced his retirement after 43 years of careersince he has been dealing with some health problems that have been plaguing him for a long time.

Through X, the account called @CTsubasaShots has shared Yoichi Takahashi's recent announcement confirming his retirement of the manga industry after 43 years of career and all due to some health problems that have worsened as time goes by.

VERY IMPORTANT ANNOUCEMENT FROM YŌICHI TAKAHASHI ABOUT HIS HEALTH, CAPTAIN TSUBASA RISING SUN’S AND THE MAGAZINE’S ENDING IN APRIL AND THE FUTURE OF THE STORY ⚠️⚠️⚠️ please read From: Captain Tsubasa Magazine Vol. 19 pic.twitter.com/2KTEdtH4Np — Captain Tsubasa Perfect Shots (@CTsubasaShots) January 3, 2024

In this publication Takahashi confirms that his retirement will put an end to Captain Tsubasa: Rising Sun and Captain Tsubasa; Memories, which They will end next April 2024 in the issue of Captain Tsubasa Magazine #20. However, the mangaka made it very clear that there will be more content from your franchiseas he will supervise the scripts of future adaptations of his distinctive work, since he longs for other stories that he once wanted to draw to be explored.

Besides, Takahashi has also commented that the decision to retire was not made lightly., since he has been facing a series of health problems over the years that have led him to end his journey in the manga industry. In addition, the mangaka delved a little into the reason for his withdrawal commenting the following:

“I believe I am still in good health today. However, as I continue to make manga, the related decline in my physical condition due to age has become inevitable. The speed at which I draw has slowed down considerably. “And what's more, my eyesight has deteriorated. It's difficult to concentrate.”

It is worth noting that, Oliver and Benji, Takahashi's work, along with Slam Dunk and Haikyuu, are considered the pioneers of the Spokonsince these series have had an overwhelming impact on millions of fans who love sports-themed stories, transmitting to fans the sports spirit and teamwork that was addressed in these great works.

Without a doubt, Takahashi's announcement has caused sadness in the manga/anime industrysince the absence of this renowned artist who has put an end to an era of amazing matches that will transcend over the years will obviously be felt.

