Despite its great longevity, the iconic Bleach franchise still keeps many secretsWell, apparently, everything seems to indicate that Tite Kubo prefers to wait for the right moments to address some of the great enigmas contained in the work and its characters, so much so that, after a long time, the mangaka revealed Ichigo's fate in the end of the series, clarifying this concern that fans had.

This has not been the only doubt that fans have had regarding some details of the series and its characters, since The history of this work is so extensive that there is still a lot of relevant information that has not been clarified, which continues to keep the most curious followers who want to know everything about this story in suspense.

In fact, There are still many mysteries about Ichigo Kurosaki that Tite Kubo has been keeping to himself for years, and apparently he has decided to share them with fans through the “Klub Outside” platform, with which he interacts frequently with his followers, well, this mangaka has revealed one of the great and unexpected secrets of the prominent Shinigami.

Tite Kubo has been keeping a big, unexpected secret from Ichigo for years.

The Bleach:Thousand-Year Blood War anime has had overwhelming successsince the adaptation to digital format of this controversial arc has given a grand return to the legendary franchise of Tite Kubowhich has given a lot to talk about currently, since the first two cuts of this installment have been a true audiovisual marvel that has significantly enhanced this IP.

Likewise, after waiting for the third part of the Bleach:TYBW anime, Tite Kubo has taken the opportunity to continue expanding the legacy of this iconic franchisesince he has decided to reveal some very disturbing secrets about his work and his characters in general, being Ichigo Kurosakithe one chosen on this occasion by the mangaka, since it has revealed one of the longest-standing mysteries around this prominent Shinigami.

And it is that, Tite Kuboin a “Questions and Answers” ​​session at Klub Outside has revealed one of Ichigo Kurosaki's big secrets regarding his role as Shinigami substitute, since the mangaka made it known that Ichigo is entitled to compensation as a Substitute Soul Reaper. However, he is not aware of it or that he can obtain a monetary benefit through this work.

This revelation occurred through a great curiosity that a follower hadwho asked Kubo the following “While the permanent members of Soul Society receive payment, it is a question whether Kurosaki will ever make money or not” to which the mangaka was quick to give his answer. revealing this great secret of Ichigo commented that:

“There is no reward at first. After receiving the proxy certificate, the reward will be deposited into the Sereitei's account. However, Ichigo has not been told that.”

Tite Kubo's response reveals that Ichigo Kurosaki, despite carrying out arduous work as a Shinigami, does not obtain any monetary benefitsince he is not aware that he can receive money thanks to his actions, this being a disturbing secret that the mangaka had kept to himself for many years.

Notably The Bleach franchise is still full of very interesting mysteries that little by little have been coming to light, since the mangaka still has many revelations to make to the curious followers who want to be aware of every detail of their favorite characters.

On the other hand, The Bleach franchise still has a lot of content to offer fanssince it has recently been revealed that this IP has registered a new trademark that points to a possible video game for consoles and PC, since the adventures of Ichigo Kurosaki and company could be for receiving a fun new title which fans will surely love.

