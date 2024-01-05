Microsoft has announced the imminent arrival – February 2024 – of a new key on computer keyboards con Windows 11: Copilot key. This novelty, which would be located between the group of arrow keys and the right Alt button, will allow users to access Copilot's AI-powered tools with the press of a button.

Although many may not realize it, This involves “changing” a keyboard that was only adjusted when the Windows key first appeared in 1994..

If you're a little lost on this concept, Copilot is an AI-powered assistant that works within the operating system and across Microsoft's entire ecosystem of apps. You can generate ideas, draft emails and documents, or summarize conversations, ChatGPT style, thanks to the latest major language models from OpenAI and data pulled from Microsoft 365.

Taking into account that, currently if you have a computer with Copilot enabled, you can activate it by pressing Windows + C, with this novelty and just pressing a button, for example, a user could use the Copilot key to access everything that this intelligence artificial has prepared for you.

Microsoft

The Copilot key will debut on some computers that will be announced at CES 2024

“In this new year, we will usher in a significant shift toward a more personal and intelligent computing future where AI will be seamlessly integrated into Windows, from system to silicon to hardware,” said Yusuf Mehdi, executive vice president of Microsoft and consumer marketing director. “This will not only simplify people's computing experience, but also amplify it, making 2024 the year of the AI ​​PC,” he adds.

For now, Despite some rumors, the exact location of this key is unknown, as it may vary depending on the size and layout of the keyboard depending on the brand. They also point out that When Copilot is not available or enabled on the device, pressing the key will start Windows Search.

Microsoft has confirmed that the Copilot key will debut in some computers that will be announced at this month's Consumer Electronics Show (CES)—January 9—. Surface devices with the new keyboard layout are “upcoming.”

“We are also seeing incredible momentum from our silicon partners AMD, Intel and Qualcomm, who have introduced the world to their latest innovations in silicon that unlock new AI experiences on the Windows PC. Together, we are deploying new system architectures to power new Windows AI experiences that combine GPU, CPU, NPU and the cloud,” adds Yusuf Mehdi in the blog.