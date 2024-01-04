On Wednesday, the Japanese Ministry of Transport released the transcript of a conversation between the control tower at Tokyo's Haneda airport and the Coast Guard plane that had collided with a Japan Airlines plane the previous day. In the accident the Japan Airlines plane had caught fire, but all the passengers had exceptionally managed to save themselves: of the 6 people on board the Coast Guard plane, however, five had died and the pilot had suffered serious injuries.

The Coast Guard plane was departing for the western province of Niigata, where it was supposed to provide relief in areas hit by Monday's strong earthquake. But according to the transcript of the communications, the control tower had not given permission to take off and had told the pilot to temporarily park the aircraft near the runway, waiting for the Japan Airlines plane to land, which instead had been granted permission. .

The pilot of the Coast Guard plane responded to the control tower by repeating the message, thus signaling that he had received the information. It is therefore not clear why he ended up on the landing strip anyway. The transcript also seems to contradict what the pilot of the Coast Guard plane had told investigators, according to which the control tower had given him permission to enter the runway.

– Read also: The investigation into the accident at Haneda airport in Tokyo