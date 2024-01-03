In Spain, the streets have been illuminated for a month now and the establishments have been decorated with figures of Santa Claus, Christmas trees, nativity scenes and all kinds of ornaments that are placed at these times of the year. Like us, most European countries and North America have done the same. But it is curious that all this million-dollar investment in Christmas merchandising is fattening the pockets of a shadow nation that does not even celebrate this holiday: China.

The data. Yes, the Asian country has almost total control of the manufacturing and export of Christmas decoration objects: Christmas trees, Santa Clauses, shiny balls, lights, stickers, borders, glitter, sleighs. All. Specifically, China represents 66% of world exports of Christmas lights and 90% of other Christmas decorations only with the exception of candles and natural trees.

Without China, Christmas as we know it would not exist.

The great world exporter. In fact, this 2023 has achieved a record for the export of objectives related to this holiday. It is estimated that this year exports have exceeded 10 billion dollars in the absence of December data. Despite the poor global economic situation, China's exports to the United States in November recorded a growth of 9.6% in this type of products.

“For decades, China has meticulously cultivated a robust and highly efficient manufacturing infrastructure, complemented by a massive, relatively cheap and skilled labor force for these types of tasks. This confluence has facilitated profitable mass production, giving China the ability to manufacturing goods on a scale that its rivals find difficult to match,” explained Jimmy Zhu, chief strategist at Fullerton Research in this China Global Times article.

Regions and industries dedicated to Christmas. Every year, not only Christians celebrate the arrival of Christmas, but also thousands of migrant workers who go to factories in southern China every day to feed this booming industry. Over the past two decades, several small towns in Guangdong, Zhejiang and Jiangsu provinces have gone from rags to riches, all thanks to Santa Claus.

According to the Xinhua news agency, more than 7,000 farmers in Xiaoguanzhuang city, Jiangsu province, collectively made about 100 million Christmas decorations. The city now has 45 large companies and more than 400 workshops that produce angels, trees and reindeer. The city of Yiwu, in Zhejiang province, is another notable example: it produces no less than 60% of the world's Christmas decorations.

The tendency. It must be taken into account that just a couple of decades ago all public Christmas celebrations in China were prohibited and since the country's Communist Revolution in 1949, the festival has been considered an engine of ideological contamination. Over the years, the authorities seem to have changed course and, instead of limiting the celebrations, have begun to actively promote them. It is obvious that this change of mind has nothing to do with a new religious inclination, but rather with the stimulus to generate consumption and business.

In fact, in the last five years, many of Beijing's major hotels, restaurants and storefronts have been decked out in red, lights and Christmas trees. Santas and reindeer have started to sprout like mushrooms. Of course: no trace of a nativity scene. It must be remembered that only about 2% of Chinese adults openly identify as Christians. And that proselytism and masses during the week remain prohibited.

