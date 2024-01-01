Dreaming of being a millionaire to go live on a paradise island in the Caribbean is very good, but the reality is very different, and the truth is that millionaires tend to concentrate in certain cities or regions that offer the best conditions to develop their businesses or save a few million dollars in taxes.

The data indicates that the number of millionaires in the world suffered a slight increase until it became 1.1% of the world's population, and the volume of wealth in the hands of this small group has increased to 45.8%.

In total, 208.3 billion dollars are distributed, which they invest in mansions or luxury apartments sharing a neighborhood. This graphic from Visualcapitalist shows which cities are millionaires' favorites to live based on the World's Richest Cities Report 2023 prepared by the consulting firm Henley & Partners.

Wall Street and Silicon Valley as vortices of wealth. A trend that the graph of the cities with the highest concentration of millionaires makes clear is the proximity to the epicenters where their fortune originates. The greatest exponent is New York, where some 340,000 residents considered to be people with high net worth or HNWI (High Net Worth Individual) are concentrated around Wall Street. This figure has increased by 40% since 2012. This percentage represents around 4% of the total population living in New York.

The San Francisco Bay Area is the third place with the highest concentration of millionaires in the world, with 285,000 millionaire residents, only behind Tokyo, which occupies second place with 290,300 millionaires.





Cities with the largest population of millionaires. Source: https://www.visualcapitalist.com/

Traditional destinations lose steam. Traditional destinations have somewhat lost steam during 2022. A clear example is the loss of positions of cities like London, which occupies fourth place and after Brexit has lost 15% of millionaire residents, or Hong Kong, which after the pandemic has been losing investor interest and is placed in seventh place with a loss of 27% of its wealthy residents.

New cities make their way. Although they occupy lower positions on the list of most attractive cities for millionaires, it is worth highlighting the impressive growth of the millionaire population in cities such as Dubai, with an increase of 20% compared to last year, or Houston, which is positioned in the ranked number fifteen with 98,500 new rich people in its census. This represents a growth of 65% compared to last year.

As happened years ago with cities like San Francisco or New York, the surprising growth of Dubai or Houston is due to much more lax tax policies than other destinations in their surroundings.

The United States is the country with the most millionaires, but it has an asterisk. It is not surprising to find different North American cities among the favorite destinations to live when you are a millionaire, especially since the US is the country with the highest number of billionaires. According to data from World Statistics, there are 735 millionaires in the United States, compared to 495 millionaires in China or 126 in Germany.

However, although 735 millionaires may seem like a lot, if we count the density of millionaires in relation to their population, the percentage of millionaires drops considerably. A report by the banking entity Credit Suisse in which the wealth of all countries is analyzed, testifies that currently 2.3% of the world's billionaires reside in Switzerland.

A significant figure considering that the population of Switzerland is only 8 million, of which two thirds have more than $100,000 in their accounts. 85,800 of these millionaires already live in Geneva alone and the city occupies 19th place on the list.

