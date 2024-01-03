There are a few questions to get into the matter.

Do you have colleagues in your company who slack off, take advantage of the slightest change to slack off, or seem directly determined to do everything in their power to ensure that their work turns out slowly, poorly, and at the wrong time? When you have team meetings, do they seem insufferable to you, more focused on detailed and superficial issues than on really important topics? Do the most incompetent prosper? Is your office in chaos? Does it seem like the harder you work, the less progress you make? Is each decision eternal as if it were Kafka's Trial?

If so, be careful. Perhaps you have been assuming for years that your bosses are a disaster when the reality is very different and has little to do with their business philosophy: perhaps the business is the victim of a boycott concocted by the intelligence services of an enemy nation.

Does it sound like a joke? Well it's not so much.

Or it wasn't, at least, in the turbulent 40s of the last century, when the planet was convulsing immersed in a second world-class war in a matter of a few decades. If you then had to work in Nazi-occupied France or Norway or Germany during the Third Reich and you had the impression that your office was a real mess, it may turn out that it was. And not by chance, but under the auspices of the US intelligence services, the current CIA.

Boicot para dummies

In 1944, with the war already advanced and Germany occupying important territories, Washington decided to bet decisively on a strategy that was as surprising as it was promising. Why not boycott productivity from within from enemy or occupied countries? And not in a disorganized way, leaving it to the initiative and improvisation of the sympathizers of the Allies. No. Why not do it in a well-calculated, organized, expertly planned way?

Starting from that premise, at the beginning of 1944 the US Office of Strategic Services – the OSS, precursor of the current CIA – published a small booklet, about thirty pages, which it titled 'Simple Sabotage Field Manual'. That's it: a field manual for “simple sabotage.”

The idea was that OSS agents would use the pamphlets to recruit—and eventually train—potential foreign saboteurscitizens of Axis countries dissatisfied with the direction of their governments or even workers from occupied allied nations.

Perhaps most surprising is that 'Simple Sabotage Field Manual' proposed a boycott scenario most open. It was not about explaining to volunteers how to make homemade explosives to then slide them into strategic points or assisting infiltrated agents on the ground. Those weren't the only goals, at least. In its pages, much simpler, discreet and “simple” missions were proposed, rather than superficial, such as actions aimed at “destabilizing or reducing the progress and productivity” of the country without violence.

As? Turning their companies into true examples of inefficiency, leaving their production levels on the floor. “Sabotage ranges from technical coups d'état, which require detailed planning and the employment of specially trained agents, to countless simple acts that the ordinary citizen can perform. This document deals mainly with this last type,” begins one of the volumes of the OSS manual before explaining the keys to “simple sabotage” that does not require tools or any specialized equipment.





In 2008, almost six and a half decades after its publication and with the war already far behind, the CIA decided to publish the document, which today can be downloaded from its website. The result is a true ode to inefficient business practices. The manual is divided into several parts that focus on how to undermine different spheres of corporations. For example, there are specific guidelines for congresses and meetingsfor management positions and others designed for employees.

Prioritize the irrelevant

In the first case, and with the aim of turning a work meeting into an exasperating mess, he proposes tricks such as overloading the presentations with long speeches, full of anecdotes; bring up irrelevant issues every now and then or be as imprecise as possible when writing communications. As if that were not enough, the manual also encourages bureaucratizing everything to the maximum, demanding that decisions have to go through as many offices as possible and avoiding any possible shortcut that helps speed them up.

If you held a position of responsibility, the OSS encouraged you to prioritize the most irrelevant jobs, assign important tasks to the least efficient employees, promote the lazy, demoralize the teams, schedule inopportune meetings when the office is overcrowded, overloaded with work and, of course, streamline the procedures as much as possible to make them last forever. A great example of how to strain the morale of the staff and hinder the progress of the office.

The precursor of the CIA did not forget the lowest echelon of companies, that of employees without management positions. That you belonged to that category and you also wanted to contribute to the defenestration of your government? No problemo. The OSS had advice for you: work as slowly as you can, without rushing and constantly interrupting you.

Of course, their experts encouraged you to bring out the worst in you as an employee, performing in the worst possible way and always blaming the final result on factors beyond your control, such as tools, machinery or lack of time, and not sharing your experience with anyone.

You might not end up becoming employee of the year—or you might, if your manager was in cahoots—but you would certainly be following the OSS's recipe for ending the war.

You know: to war, with war.

Image | Simon Law (Flickr)

In Xataka | The Story of the CIA Mind Control Project: LSD, Hypnosis and Other Practices Uncovered by a Mysterious Suicide

*An earlier version of this article was published in January 2023