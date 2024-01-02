As far as we know, the ERU does not yet make cars. Therefore, melting cars should not happen often. Yet there is a bewildered owner of a Honda Civic in the US. The 2022 car spontaneously melted in the driveway. Sounds like a production error on Honda's part, but it washes its hands in innocence. Don't let driving school owners hear it: it's that damn sun's fault.

The Honda Civic (photos above for reference) sat in the driveway of the owner's parents' home for a few days. Apparently the sun hits the windows in exactly the wrong way (or actually the windows are placed wrong, because the sun has been shining that way for a few million years), causing the windows of the house to act as a kind of magnifying glass. And this magnifying glass shines right on the car.

A man says his daughter’s 2022 Honda Civic is sitting in his Dunwoody driveway and has started melting away. https://t.co/TLjGlJadA2 — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) December 28, 2023

Apparently both mirror covers and a piece of the front bumper have started bubbling and melting. It certainly sounds like a specific case and not a widespread problem, but according to WSB-TV there are several Honda owners reporting this problem. There is no specific data available on what percentage of all Civics identify as having a piece of Cheddar cheese. In any case, the owner's father has filed a complaint with Honda.

'It is a long-known fact that focused sunlight can heat surfaces and cause damage, depending on the intensity and time of exposure. This type of damage does not only apply to cars, and certainly not only to Honda. “In short, under the right conditions, although rare, reflected sunlight can cause damage, and Honda's warranty does not cover damage,” a Honda spokesperson told WSB-TV. So it sounds like a matter for the insurance company…