For those who are fans of Japanese cinema, the animated film is still on the city's billboards. The boy and the heron.

The boy and the heron. SPECIAL/CANNIBAL CINEMA/+WHAT CINEMA.

From the mind of animation master Hayao Miyazaki, the plot of this film centers on a 12-year-old teenager named Mahito, who misses his mother and ventures into a mysterious world shared by the living and the dead with the help of a talking heron.

Mahito struggles to settle in a new city after the death of his mother. However, when the talking heron tells him that his mother is still alive, Mahito enters an abandoned tower in search of her.. There, life finds a new beginning.

A fantasy about life, death, imagination, fantasy and adventure in a tribute to friendship.

The boy and the heron

(Kimitachi wa dō ikiru ka)

De Hayao Miyazaki.

Japan, 2023.

XM

