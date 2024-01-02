And Airbus A350-900 de Japan Airlines caught fire on the runway at Haneda airport in Tokyo after colliding with a Coast Guard Dash 8 turboprop that was transporting humanitarian aid for those affected by the earthquake that shook the country's western coast at the start of the new year.

Five of the six crew members of the small Japan Maritime Protection Authority plane were killed. For their part, the 379 people who were on board the commercial aircraft emerged alive from the terrible accident. The latter has been described as “miraculous” by aviation safety experts, according to Reuters.

The first major accident of an Airbus A350

The causes of the accident that occurred this Tuesday night (local time) are still unclear, although authorities are currently carrying out an investigation. exhaustive investigation. One of its axes has to do with communication between the air traffic tower and the planes.

It is also known that Airbus has sent a team of specialists to collaborate while the investigation is carried out. It should be noted that, as usually happens in these cases, preliminary conclusions about the accident will not be reached immediately, so we will have to be patient to find out more about what happened.

However, we can focus on the information that we do have at our disposal, such as the characteristics of the Japan Airlines Airbus A-350-900. It is one of the planes more modern and advanced that operate currently. Let's see what's behind this family of aircraft that began flying in 2015.





When we talk about the Airbus A350 we are referring to a relatively new aircraft. Although the European manufacturer had plans to develop an aircraft of these characteristics for a long time, the project received its final push in 2006. After a long time of work, the first prototype took off from Toulouse, France, in 2013.

A year later, the certifications from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) arrived to begin operating. This new Airbus family debuted in January 2015 thanks to Qatar Airways, which put an Airbus A350-900 in the air, a variant capable of transporting up to 350 passengers.





It was the same airline that in 2018 also deployed an Airbus A350-1000, a slightly more ambitious variant designed to transport up to 410 passengers and reach a maximum range of 16,000 kilometers compared to 15,000 kilometers for the previous version. Since then, both variants have been incorporated by different airlines.

Airbus says on the A350 product page that both pilots and airlines participated in the development stage of the aircraft. This close collaboration resulted in a better targeted product for future owners. In the cockpit there are six large touch screens designed to improve the pilots' operability.





The Airbus A350 is the first commercial aircraft to arrive with an Automatic Emergency Descent (AED) system. In a case of depressurization where the crew stops responding due to becoming unconscious, the system is responsible for automatically descending the aircraft to a safe altitude.

It is also the first Airbus aircraft built mostly from composite materials. This bet, according to the manufacturer, has many advantages. On the one hand, the plane is lighter, which translates into lower fuel consumption and greater autonomy, and on the other hand it is also more resistant to fatigue and corrosion. As we can see in the image above, the entire fuselage and wing skins are made of carbon fiber.





Airbus claims that this innovative technique also comes with safety benefits. “Composite materials also provide some additional benefits in terms of fire behavior: carbon fiber polymers (CFRP) are self-extinguishing and more resistant to burns than aluminum,” notes the manufacturer.

It should be noted that the use of composite materials is not completely new within Airbus. The Blagnac-based firm has been developing this approach since 1983, with the A310-200, which had the CFRP spoiler and rudder. Other models such as the A310 and A320 have also used composite materials, although the A350 takes it to the next level.





If we talk about the propulsion system, the Airbus A350 is powered by a set of Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines designed specifically for this model. They promise to offer 25% less fuel consumption. According to its designers, it is the “world's most efficient large aeronautical engine in service.”









We cannot close this article without mentioning the comforts that these aircraft, specifically the configured by Japan Airlines, they offer to passengers. Each seat has USB ports and power outlets for charging laptops and other devices. Additionally, the windows are a generous 42cm high and 27cm wide.

The upper storage compartments are more spacious than conventional ones. The seats have covers that use a combination of two different types of fabric to give a visual sensation of spaciousness. The upper class spaces are surrounded by large shells and armrests that offer private spaces.

