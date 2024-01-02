The Mediterranean Sea is facing a double threat. An unexpected factor has been added to the threat caused by sea level rise caused by climate change: the sinking of coastal land.

Double threat. This is what emerges from a study led by researchers from the Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) and the Dutch Radboud University. The authors of the study have estimated that the rate at which waters rise in some regions of the Mediterranean is up to three times greater than in those where the ground does not sink.

The phenomenon responsible for this extraordinary increase is subsidence. This term refers to the displacement of the soil, either due to natural causes or due to anthropogenic causes.

“Our analysis shows that, precisely because of subsidence, in some areas of the Mediterranean sea level is rising almost three times faster than in stable areas,” Antonio Vecchio, one of the authors of the research, summarized in a press release. .

Reviewing upwards. The authors of the study took as reference the increase in water levels considered in the latest report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change in its latest Assessment Report, AR6. They conclude through this analysis that the report would be underestimating the future increase in water levels.

They compared these estimates with observations taken at 51 points on the Mediterranean coast, combined with satellite information on vertical land displacement. They observed that, on average, sea level had risen eight centimeters more than expected.

The details of the study were published last December in the journal Environmental Research Letters.

38,500 square kilometers. This could translate into the loss of 38,500 square kilometers of land lost to the sea by the year 2150 in the Mediterranean basin. 19,000 of them on the northern shores of the sea.

Although the study points to Egypt, Italy and France as the countries where the problem would result in the most lost space, the problem also affects Spain. Part of these areas at risk are located on the eastern coast of the Iberian Peninsula: the Ebro delta is an example of this, but not the only one.

Implications. However, it is not just about the lost ground. This rise in sea level will increase the risk of flooding in coastal cities, and will especially affect beaches, with the consequent impact on tourism.

The loss of coastal areas could also affect fishing and pose new risks to coastal infrastructure such as ports. In coastal cities, the risks would also extend to homes and businesses.

