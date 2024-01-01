Home >Life

Surely you are already prepared for the New Year to come into your life. New Year's Eve is just one step away and what better than to spread laughter and joy to your family and friends with the occasional joke on WhatsApp.

We already know that this platform has become a success for Christmas, serving as a method of easy and instant sending of your most sincere congratulations, so Why not also use it to sketch the occasional smile.

And, whether to send it to someone you love or even to use at the legendary New Year's Eve dinner, there is always room for humor (although it depends on what type, as always).

Although there is always the typical Christmas comment “See you next year!”, we have even better short New Year's jokes to inspire you and make you smile. We leave you with some that we have collected from ComputerHoy for this New Year's Eve. Happy New Year 2024!

The best short jokes to share on New Year's Eve on WhatsApp

Youth is when you can stay up on New Years. Adulthood begins when you are forced to do it. My New Year's resolution is to see my glass half full, preferably with rum, gin or vodka. My New Year's resolution is to abandon my bad habits, but no one likes to be abandoned. A man asks his friend for a cigarette and his friend asks him: “I thought you had made a New Year's resolution and that you didn't smoke.” The man responds: “I'm in phase one of quitting.” Confused, his friend asked, “Phase one?” “Yes. I've stopped shopping.” May all your problems last as long as your New Year's resolutions. I made a New Year's resolution to stop procrastinating, but I'm going to wait until next year to start. Before accepting 2024, I need to see some terms and conditions. May the forces of evil be confused on the way to your house. Happy new year! Hello everyone. This is a personalized and exclusive message just for you that I am sending to you. Happy 2024! My New Year's resolution was to read more, so I turned on the subtitles on my television. I'm going to stay up late this New Year's Eve, not to welcome the New Year, but to make sure it goes away. They say New York has the best New Year's celebration, but I say it's overrated. Every year they drop the ball. On New Year's Eve, the Civil Guard found a charred body of a man without a brain and with a very small limb. Please send me a message or confirm that you are okay. Happy 2024! Right now in this country there are: 66,000 people making love, 15,820 are finishing, 19,965 are starting, 28,819 are in full pleasure and there is only 1 reading messages. Happy new year! Happy New Year 2024! Have a good New Year's Eve and pray that the Three Wise Men don't learn to look at your browsing history. Happy Easter from the Alzheimer's Association and best wishes for 1984. This year I have met alpha, lambda, beta, delta, omicron… but you are still my best friend by far. May 2024 have fewer surprises, lots of health and even more happiness. Happy new year! Before I get drunk, lose my phone, get naked and end up in the police station, let me wish you a Happy New Year! Next year will be the year of consumerism. Everyone is going to stay with the same car, with the same mobile phone, with the same salary, with the same partner… Happy New Year! In 2024, if you finally see the light at the end of the tunnel, make sure it's not a train heading straight for you. 365 new trips around the sun, 365 new opportunities… and 365 new disappointments. Happy and fun New Year! We are all waiting for 2024, but what if the 2024 Lite or 2024 Pro comes out? May the New Year be like a fireworks factory: full of potential if you don't play with fire. Here's to a mediocre New Year! Hey, being more honest is one of my good resolutions. May 2024 bring us fun and laughter! Here's to the NEW YEAR bringing HAPPINESS. I also scream when we dengamoss buuuuchossitosses. And buidadiiin gon la garretera, ehhh buchachoss, hip, zi guebes no gonduscas. Gringo odra vesss.

Now all that remains is to choose one of the best short jokes to congratulate the New Year 2024 and share it with your family and friends on WhatsApp.

Cover image generated by DALL-E 3 artificial intelligence.

