Cordless vacuum cleaners have become very popular in recent years. One of the reasons is the convenience they offer when cleaning the house, but also because they can prevent us from having to use different accessories to clean a single room. If you are thinking of buying a cordless vacuum cleaner and you can't decide on the large number of models that we can find in stores, a good way to hit the nail on the head, or at least narrow down your search, is to see which one is the best seller in Amazon. And it is none other than Cecotec Conga Rockstar 1.500 Ray Purewhose price is currently 79.90 euros.

Cecotec Conga Rockstar 1.500 Ray Pure

Cecotec Conga Rockstar 1.500 Ray Pure





This Cecotec cordless vacuum cleaner is the best seller in the entire Amazon store. In addition to this, it currently has a total of 225 reviews and a score of 4 stars out of five by store users. Its recommended price is 119.90 euros, but since approximately mid-December we can find it on Amazon for 79.90 euros.

One of the most interesting points of the Cecotec Conga Rockstar 1,500 Ray Pure is that it is three in one. This means that it is a upright, broom and handheld vacuum cleaner, so it can be used in different spaces, such as at home or in the car, and on different surfaces. It has a powerful 215W suction powerso it works perfectly regardless of the accessory we have placed on the vacuum cleaner.

Its 2,200 mAh battery offers approximately one hour autonomy and takes around four hours to recharge. Includes two modes of operation: Ecoto offer good power during suction, and turbofor those surfaces where extra power is required to remove dirt.

On the other hand, the Cecotec cordless vacuum cleaner includes a 500 ml tank, a two-in-one accessory for furniture, another for the corners of rooms and a wall mount. It also has 360º technology to reach any corner of the house, whether elevated or not, without sacrificing good comfort when holding the vacuum cleaner, since its weight falls on the fist.

Main positive comment

“It weighs nothing, has power to vacuum and the battery lasts a long time” —Pamela

Very good quality and price. I have been using it for a week and I have animals at home, so I use it a lot and I am very happy, since it has enough vacuuming power, the battery lasts a long time and it is very practical.

Main critical comment

“We started bad” —Edu

I just received the vacuum cleaner and when trying to mount the wall bracket, reading the instructions, I discovered the following:

1) The suction base of the vacuum cleaner must rest on the floor so that the support does not support the entire weight of the vacuum cleaner.

2) The manual talks about 3 fixings and the support received has 2. If we add this to the fact that it is made of flimsy plastic, it is understood that it does not support the weight.

3) It says:…”place the vacuum cleaner on the support by connecting the charging terminals of the vacuum cleaner to the charging terminals of the support”… Neither the vacuum cleaner nor the support has charging terminals. Only the battery has a connector for charging.

Conclusion: it comes with a support that does not support and is not useful for charging the vacuum cleaner, so I chose not to mount it because it is totally useless and the vacuum cleaner is resting on the floor in a corner so that it does not fall (very aesthetic) and each Once the battery is discharged, it must be plugged in and then disconnected to be able to use the vacuum cleaner. Nobel Prize for design.

I emphasize that this is the third vacuum cleaner of this type that we have at home, so I know what I am talking about.

I haven't used the vacuum yet, so I hope it works well and gives me a long service time. If not, I will continue with my comment.

Images | Cecotec

