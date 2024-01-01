We compile the best games and releases of January 2024 that arrive on all consoles and PC, the first essentials of a year that promises to be full of great games. What are the ones you can't miss this month?

After a spectacular 2023, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC may be (Steam Deck and ROG ALLY included) are calling a timeout, but there is no time for that. The new year has already started and with it come the first games that you cannot miss. Because that's what we're going to talk about here, the best video games of January 2024.

In this sector there is no rest and that is clear seeing everything that the month of January brings us. There are quite a few games that will land over the next few days, so here we make things easy for you so you can mark some dates on the calendar and go for it.

Next, we are going to leave you with the list of The 10 best games and releases of January to start 2024 in style. We tell you release dates, platforms and why they deserve a chance.

January 2024 leaves us with the return of a prince, Japanese coups and madness, historical battles, compilations of beloved sagas and new proposals that you better not miss. If you thought your wallet was going to get a break… you haven't hit the nail on the head.

War Hospital

Release date: January 11 Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S y PC Genre: Strategy and social simulation

The First World War It has been one of the most important conflicts in History and while it is true that in the video game we have had works that have put us fully in the trenches, it never hurts to know more about this bloody confrontation.

War Hospital seeks to convince the most loyal RTS players with a somewhat different strategy proposal. Here we will not control the soldiers, but we will form a British field hospital with a single mission: save as many men as we can.

Another Code Recollection

Release date: January 15 Platforms: Nintendo Switch Genre: Adventure and mystery

Another Code: The two memories y Another Code: R – Beyond memory Another Code Recollection joins forces to offer two great mystery and puzzle-solving adventures that you have to play if you didn't at the time.

What's new with this remastering? Lots of improvements with updated graphics, 3D environments, new voice acting, new music and puzzles (even an aid system). If you want to relive these two Nintendo DS and Wii classics, this is the best time.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Release date: January 18 Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch y PC Genre: Metroidvania

It has gone a bit unnoticed, but Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown looks really good. The return of the saga, after more than 10 years of waiting, is established as a 2D metroidvania that has fans of the genre amazed.

What has been seen so far makes it clear what we have ahead of us what could be the first big surprise of the year. Platforms, action, puzzles and a new story within the universe of the legendary Ubisoft saga is what awaits us in this promising game.

The Cub

Release date: January 19 Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch y PC Genre: Platforms

If you enjoyed classic platformers like The Jungle Book, Aladdin or The Lion King, this The Cub seems designed entirely for you. One of the first notable indies of the year promises to become one of the most demanding platforms in recent times.

The Cub and its post-apocalyptic proposal are designed for those looking for a good challenge of skill as well as for players who want to enjoy a game with a more successful narrative than what many other games of this genre offer.

The Last of Us Parte II Remastered

Release date: January 19 Platforms: PS5 Genre: Adventure / Action

The Last of Us Part II Remastered wants to revive the great Naughty Dog adventure that conquered the world three years ago. This remastered edition for PS5 incorporates improved techniquesbut it will make fans especially excited because of the extra content it adds.

Naughty Dog ha preparado three playable lost levels that were discarded at the time, new costumes and cosmetics and a roguelite way where we can embody several well-known characters from the game. Look for the light, always.

Analysis of The Last of Us Part 2 for PS4

Enshrouded

Release date: January 24 Platforms: PC Genre: Action and survival RPG

Enshrouded might as well be Steam's first viral sensation in 2024. This new open-world survival RPG proposal takes us to a unique fantasy world where we can explore, build and play with several friends.

Its crafting, combat and progression mechanics aim for each player to experience a different and personal adventure. Its early access will allow us to discover all the potential that this Enshrouded claims to have.

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy

Release date: January 25 Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch y PC Genre: Adventure and logic

With this release we don't have any… Objection! It never hurts to return to one of Capcom's great sagas and Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy is going to take care of it through a highly anticipated compilation. The courts await you.

This installment includes all 14 episodes of Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies y Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Spirit of Justicethree essential games in the saga, plus a lot of additional content that you cannot miss.

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Release date: 26 of January Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One y PC Genre: RPG

We continue with Japan, but this time we are going to the beach and outside the country. Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth is established as the next great installment of a saga Yakuza that doesn't stop growing with each release. Are you up for a trip to Hawaii?

We are faced with an RPG that seems endless due to all the content it promises. RGGS wants us to start the year pushing the machine to the maximum with an adventure where Ichiban Kasuga y Kazuma Kiryu se unen de forma gloriosa. We don't miss this.

Tekken 8

Release date: 26 of January Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S y PC Genre: Fighting

And another legendary Japanese saga returns at the beginning of the year ready to offer high doses of adrenaline and bruises. Tekken 8 lands with all the power of the new generation after a few years in which the previous installment of the saga has brought together millions of players.

The Kazama and the Mishima face off again in this Tekken 8 with a lot of new features involved. With 16 stages, 32 fighters available and the return of Tekken Ball and other modes, this new installment promises to be quite a spectacle. You know… “get ready to the next battle”.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Release date: February 2 Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S y PC Genre: Adventure / Action

We cheat a little, since Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League premieres in February, but it is a game that can be enjoyed three days before, in the month of January, thanks to the 72 hour early access offered by the Deluxe edition.

The time has come to explain a couple of things to Superman and the rest of the heroes, uniting the Suicide Squad in an adventure with touches of gaming as a service that wants to demonstrate that first impressions are not the only ones that count.

This is the first review of everything that is coming at the beginning of this newly released 2024. The month of January arrives loaded with a few powerful releases.

In case you want to do your homework, here we leave you with all the video games of 2024 and the calendar with all the releases for PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC and Xbox Series X|S, so that you have it on your radar the best games of 2024.