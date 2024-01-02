Welcome to The Finals! If you want to get the most out of the crazy games of this trendy multiplayer, it is best that you have a good build in each of the game's three classes.

The Finals has three classes, but each of them presents a world of options and configurations. Therefore, here we come to clarify things for you to sentence what are the best builds of this new phenomenon multiplayer.

Although teamwork is essential in The FinalsThe most important thing is to have a class, weapons and skills that you feel comfortable with and, especially, that are very powerful and that give a good result in battle.

The best builds in The Finals for each class: weapons, skills and secondary

The best build for light class

The most broken class in the game must be played as an assassin, so it's time to run at full speed, hide and attack the weakest members of the other team unseen and silently. For this you will need:

Specialization: Concealment device Arma: V9S Gadgets: Gas grenade / Incendiary grenade / Viscous grenade

The best build for middle class

The most versatile class in the game must offer constant support to the team. It covers the flanks, helps the light one and supplies life to the heavy one. Therefore, if what you want to be is a utility player you must have all of this equipped:

Specialization: Healing Ray Arma: AKM Gadgets: Gas mine / Jump platform / Defibrillator

The best build for heavy class

A destroyer tank is ideal for devising new strategies and unbalancing rival teams. For this reason, you need a lot of equipment whose best virtue is to reduce the map to rubble and warm up the panorama a little.

Specialization: Onslaught Arma: Flamethrower Gadgets: Fragmentation grenade / RPG / Viscous grenade

However, these builds can always be subject to changes depending on aspects such as the specific map in which you are going to play, the teammates you have on the team or the game mode that is played in each game. Don't be afraid to experiment!

If you want to know our opinion on The Finals, do not hesitate to take a look at the trailer we dedicated to the game at the time. This has been one of the best multiplayer games of 2023, according to the editorial staff of HobbyConsolas.

