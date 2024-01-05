A new team made up of very powerful beings will face The Avengers, in what will be the biggest battle in recent times.

After battling Kang the Conqueror and receiving warnings of the impending Tribulation Events, our mightiest heroes now find themselves facing a new threat: Myrddin and his malevolent Twilight Court. After an exciting story arc that included the acquisition of Impossible City, the Avengers must face this new challenge that threatens the stability of the universe.

In this upcoming issue, written by Jed MacKay with art by Francisco Mortarino and colors by Federico Blee, readers will be taken through pivotal moments from the past and present. From how the Avengers were affected by Nightmare's spell to the moment they prepare to face this powerful new team.

The rallying cry “Avengers Assemble!” resonates in the air.

Captain Marvel leads the charge against the Twilight Court, as the heroes prepare for a showdown that promises to change the course of the fight between good and evil. The future of Earth hangs in the balance, and this new enemy poses never-before-seen challenges for The Avengers. Will our favorite characters be able to face this new and mysterious threat?

Marvel Comics

Avengers #9 is set to unleash a battle that will keep fans on the edge of their seats. Don't miss this exciting new installment from Marvel, which promises to redefine the rules of the fight for justice in the Avengers universe.

Then another great event will arrive, as Blood Hunt arrives or what is the same, the great battle of The Avengers against vampires.

The description of Blood Hunt reads: The last night of the Earth has fallen. Can even the heroes of this doomed world stop the tide of blood that is to come? Join the Avengers, Blade, Bloodline, Spider-Man, Hunter's Moon, Tigra, Doctor Strange and Clea in the dance of death.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.