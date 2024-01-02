The Autostrada dei Parchi returns to the Toto Group

During the night between Sunday and Monday, the A24 (Rome-L'Aquila-Teramo) and A25 (Torano-Pescara) motorway sections were returned to the management of Strada dei Parchi. Responsibility was once again entrusted to the Toto group, which in 2011 had acquired the majority from Aspi, at the time controlled by Benetton. This comes after a period of provisional administration by Anas, which lasted a year and a half, following legal disputes which led to the revocation of the concession by the Draghi government.



Corriere della Sera reported that the transfer of competences took place thanks to the “Advance Decree”, recently approved by Parliament. This move allowed the Ministry of Infrastructure to avoid having to face a compensation of 2.6 billion euros. The agreement led to the resolution of all disputes and allowed the company to obtain 500 million euros, as established by the Court of Rome, in addition to the cancellation of a debt of 800 million with Anas. The Toto group has gone through an extremely complex management phase in the last 18 months, facing an unprecedented situation in its 60-year history. The company was forced to resort to an arrangement with creditors, but thanks to the reinstatement of the concession, the situation was resolved positively.

Mauro Fabris, vice president of Strada dei Parchi, announced a new plan which provides for the stability of tolls until the concession expires in 2032 and a significant increase in annual funds for ordinary maintenance, over 40 million euros, to further improve safety of the mountain artery in an area with high seismic risk. Strada dei Parchi has already launched the snow plan and has started contacts with the mayors to define the needs and priorities of users and the territory. They are committed to ensuring safety, respect for the environment and support for local economic growth, promoting employment and development. It should be remembered that in the summer of 2022, the Draghi government had expropriated the A24 and A25 from the Toto family due to the failure to define an economic and financial plan and serious breaches. However, Strada dei Parchi had requested the early termination of the contract due to the impossibility of obtaining funds for the safety works. In 2023, the courts of L'Aquila and Teramo had acquitted the managers of charges of lack of maintenance, while in July an interministerial decree had established compensation of 1.2 billion euros for Strada dei Parchi. Carlo Toto, also involved in the Cai-Alitalia operation in 2008, can now resume management of the toll booth.

