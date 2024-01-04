The year 2023 has been a turbulent year for the film industry, with the screenwriters' strike that continued with the rebellion against AI by actors and actresses. 2024 looks like a quieter year, with a huge number of films scheduled. In terms of tastes, colors, so choosing between the most anticipated ones is complicated. We opted for the 25 that seem to have the most box office, although it is not an exact science, when the river sounds it is because it carries water.

Sequels, prequels and nostalgic returns in the middle of 2024.

Among the many projects expected in 2024, the return of franchises that promise good global revenue stands out. Many of the proposals coincide with films that already had a great impact at the cinema box office. In a year where the MCU (UCM) has pressed the pause button, the fight for the top positions will be fierce, and Sony It seems that he is going to take advantage of the gap left by releasing an endless number of films.

POOR THINGS: Emma Stone leads the cast of a new twist on the legend of Frankenstein. The joke was only made, but the truth is that the film has shown that it brings fresh air to the franchise with a trailer that has given a lot to talk about. PREMIERE ON JANUARY 19.

FERRARI: In the second month of 2024, the biopic of Enzo Ferrari arrives, from director Michael Mann. Adam Driver and Penélope Cruz are the attraction of a film that promises to shed light on one of the magnate's darkest stages. PREMIERE ON FEBRUARY 9.

MADAME WEB: Sony continues its roll, experimenting with characters from the Spiderman universe in “hold my nerves” mode. After a 'Morbius' that did not satisfy too many viewers, it is the turn of 'Madame Web', a character who in the world of the arachnid neighbor and friend has had a certain impact. She looks bad but she will make the box office. PREMIERE ON FEBRUARY 14.

DUNE – PART 2: The success of the first part of this science fiction classic predicts a box office success for its second broadcast in theaters. The story continues and promises an epic closure. The adaptation of the work of Frank Herbert is one of the victims of the writers' strike, which caused Warner to delay it. That has only increased expectations with this second part. MARCH 1ST.

KUNG FU PANDA 4: For the little ones (and not so little ones) comes the fourth installment of the good-natured, warrior, brave and comical panda. A perfect opportunity to enjoy the continuation of the legend of the dragon warrior, in a new challenge for the protagonist who has found his place at the box office and platforms. PREMIERE MARCH 29.

GHOSTBUSTERS, FROST EMPIRE: Tough competition for the fighting panda, the second attempt to bring back a successful franchise from the 90's has been a success, so the second part was a no-brainer and promises to blow up the box office. PREMIERE MARCH 29.

GODZILLA AND KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE: If the ghosts will scare you at the box office, the fight of the titans promises to make the seats shake. After 2023 where the Japanese giant has been the protagonist of series, animation and movies, he returns to the fray accompanied by King Kong. PREMIERE APRIL 12.

With the heat, come blockbusters and direct confrontations.

CIVIL WAR: What would happen if the escalation of the most extremist politics reached the USA and a new civil war broke out? Well, that's the premise of this movie. In a time where the most extreme politics are in the news, this pure action film presents a dystopia that fills theaters. PREMIERE MAY 10.

FURIOSA: FROM THE MAD MAX SAGA: Mad Max was an unexpected success, of which there was a sequel and now a prequel. On this occasion, Furiosa, a character from the saga, is the absolute protagonist of a film designed to make money. With Anya Taylor-Joy y Chris Hemsworth They turn the saga around and stretch the gum further if possible. PREMIERE MAY 24.

THE KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES: Finally comes the continuation of the story of the monkey king Caesar. Finally comes the movie that unites the classic films with the prequels. The circle closes with one of the most anticipated films of the year. It seems like a tough fight between sagas, which also premiere on the same day. PREMIERE MAY 24.

BALLERINA: Keanu Reeves has created his own saga with the John Wick universe, and to expand it, Ana de Armas takes up arms (it was the easy joke) to repeat blockbuster success, shooting, action scenes in abundance and impossible chases. PREMIERE JUNE 7.

REVERSE 2: The sequel to one of the best films from the Pixar factory brings new characters and anxiety as the common thread of a story that promises to delve into the emotions of a protagonist in the midst of adolescence. For children and adults who want to internalize their emotions in an animated way. PREMIERE JUNE 14.

HORIZON: AN AMERICAN SAGA: Kevin Costner has taken a liking to the old west. After abandoning his own 'Yellowstone' project to focus on this film, he makes the film promise a lot of action and lots of shooting. PREMIERE JUNE 28.

GRU: THEY VILL ME FAVORITE 4: Another animated saga returns next year with a fourth installment where the minions will once again steal the show. Success is assured in a franchise that has become worthy of sequels on its own merits. PREMIERE JULY 4.

TWISTERS: Sequel to one of the biggest box office hits of the 90's. Tornadoes return to the big screen in the summer natural disaster movie. Scenes of action and destruction will not be lacking. PREMIERE JULY 19.

Marvel is not there, Sony takes advantage, and we are partying with Deadpool and Aliens.

DEADPOOL 3: Marvel takes a year of reflection and leaves its craziest character loose and in charge of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) box office. That would be the summary of a film where Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman promise to blow up the multiverse and the box office. There are many expectations and the leaks are part of the strategy of a film that is going to cause a lot of talk and that promises to turn superhero movies around. There is no trailer yet. PREMIERE JULY 26.

ALIEN 7: Ridley Scott, father of the saga, has declared that this new installment of universal horror has impressed him. For that reason alone, it is worth betting on a film that has a history of ups and downs that makes the box office an unknown. It opens in August, without direct competition, and that can make it work as expected. PREMIERE AUGUST 16.

KRAVEN THE HUNTER: Sony has taken advantage of the year of reflection of Kevin Feige and his people to get excited about new releases. Kraven is one of Spiderman's main enemies, and with the fourth part awaiting a date, Sony is pulling its catalog to present one of the arachnid's best villains. It looks like it will be better than expected, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson returning to the Marvel universe but from the hand of Sony. The multiverses and their things. PREMIERE AUGUST 30.

Back to school, more entertaining with Transformers, symbiotes and creepy smiles.

BEETLEJUICE 2: Tim Barton returns to one of his craziest films, with Jenna Ortegaone of the fashionable actresses, to give fresh air to what they started Michael Keaton y Winona Ryder, who also return in this sequel. PREMIERE SEPTEMBER 6.

TRANSFORMERS ONE: After blatantly burning the gears of the saga films, this new animated installment arrives. It doesn't seem like it's going to be a box office success or have the impact of the live-action films, but its release is good news for fans of the saga. PREMIERE SEPTEMBER 13.

JOKER 2: Joaquin Phoenix He surprised everyone and everyone with his version of Batman's number 1 enemy. He returns together with Lady Gaga to give life to one of the most disturbing laughs in comics. PREMIERE OCTOBER 4.

SMILE 2: From evil laughter to terrifying smiles. This horror film had its great success at the box office, which has guaranteed it a second part. Disturbing to say the least, its appealing effect will be felt in figures. PREMIERE OCTOBER 18.

VENOM 3: Sony has its hands on Spider-Man's main villain and insists on making him a hero. Even so, it works at the box office, so the third part will have the impact at the box office that they expect. Another thing will be the general discontent that the comic version of Tom Hardy provoke 3 Spiderverse villains in one year, it smells like 6 sinisters. PREMIERE NOVEMBER 8.

GLADIATOR 2: Sequel to the Oscar-winning film Ridley Scott, this time with the emperor's son, now adult, as the protagonist. If it comes close to the success of its predecessor, it will have delivered. At the box office it will be a guaranteed success and it doesn't look bad. PREMIERE NOVEMBER 22.

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: WAR OF THE ROHIRRIM: The animated film that will take us back to Middle Earth is a poisoned candy. Thinking about a real version of one of the most famous wars of the first era, and finding an animated version of those events is leaving it halfway. Still, it generates enough expectations to think of a resounding box office success. PREMIERE DECEMBER 13.

There are many more notable premieres in 2024, such as the new version of 'Mean Girls', a new adaptation of 'The 3 Musketeers' or 'Garfield'. It will undoubtedly be a good year for all tastes, with the extinguished fires of the writers' and actors' strike and an Asian ComicCon that promises more surprises.