Speed ​​cameras save lives, but no one likes to get a fine. Even if he really broke the rules. A new method to avoid speed camera fines has become popular in 2024. Does it really work?

There are dozens of tricks and “traps” to avoid speed cameras on the roads, which everyone knows, as our colleague Mario Herráez explains in Auto Bild. From the absurd method of spraying the license plate with hairspray to reflect the camera flash, which does not work, to put a hanging rag near the license platein the hope that it will cover the numbers with the vehicle running.

They are all illegal methods, because The law does not allow hiding or modifying the license plate. But they have been used all their lives. And here we have one more.

The 2024 trick to fool radars

As we are going to see in a TikTok video, it seems that some people are putting transparent stickers on the license plate of their car or motorcycle.

These stickers have the same letters as your license plate, but with a transparent background. So they are almost invisible. The key is that They have been made with a reflective material, which supposedly reflects the light from the flash towards the camera, preventing the radar from obtaining the license plate number. You can see it here.

As we see, after placing the stickers, Photos taken with the cell phone flash do not show the complete license plateso the radar photo would not be valid.

What is the problem? The trick may work in countries that use old radars, but It is useless with the majority of radars used in Spain. Here the DGT cameras are not limited to taking photos with a flash.

Many radars use infrared to take photos without light, or take several photos in a row, or even record a video of several seconds. So those reflective stickers are completely useless.

And we must not forget that, if the Civil Guard or equivalent stops you and discovers the stickers, they may consider it to be manipulation or an attempt to deceive, so You could be fined between 200 and 6,000 euros.

