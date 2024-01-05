This is another story from director Juan Antonio Bayonawho in September 2023, at the closing of the Venice Festival, presented “The Snow Society”, where the tragic accident of flight 571 of the Uruguayan Air Force is narrated in an audiovisual way.

This film was brought to the big screen and its director has been praised for authentically and movingly presenting an unfortunate event, based on direct testimonies from the real protagonists who agreed to share their experiences with Bayona.

The Snow Society has been nominated for the Oscars representing Spainbut not only that, it also came to Netflix, the most used platform around the world to delve into the best stories that have marked the lives of many people.

The story behind The Snow Society

The plot relives the tragic journey from Montevideo to Chile, carried out by 45 passengers, including the Old Christians Club rugby team. The tragedy occurred when the aircraft crashed in the heart of the Andes mountain range due to a calculation error during navigation.

The impact left the 33 survivors stranded in inhospitable conditions, trapped in a snowfield at more than three thousand meters above sea level.

Search operations continued for 11 days and they concluded without being able to locate the crew, leaving the young people isolated and without any prospect of being rescued. The group had to face extreme conditions, facing a severe winter, without adequate shelter or sufficient supplies.

Nando Parrado and Roberto Canessa embarked on a risky expedition across the Andes in search of help, while leaving Daniel Fernández in charge of the group near the disaster site.

